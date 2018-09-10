200 motocross riders on track for club day double header

MOTOCROSS: The Rockhampton Motocross Club has rounded out the 2018 season with a club day double header at the Six Mile Raceway.

Close to 200 competitors, which included a large contingent of visiting riders, hit the track across the weekend.

Club media officer Tony Clark said there was some keen competition across all classes as riders looked to finish the competitive season on a winning note.

Among the stand-out performers were Blackwater's Levi Rogers who dominated the junior lites, and Mackay's Jackson Camilleri, who won the 85cc division and was third in the junior lites.

Clark said a highlight of the day was an appearance from Australian rider Mitch Evans, who presented the trophies to the winners in the 50cc class.

Motox: Christopher Butler. Allan Reinikka ROK080918amotox19

Evans and fellow Aussie rider Kirk Gibbs recently spent a week training on the Rockhampton track in preparation for the Motocross of Nations in America.

"They came here because they believe our track is similar to what they'll ride on in America,” Clark said.

"For them to come to Rocky is pretty special and it's good that our facility is starting to get recognised.

"Mitch has come back to do some more training and it was great that he came out to do some presentations on Sunday.”

Clark said things were starting to wind down but the club was again hoping for strong support for the annual charity event, the Rocky Raiser, in November.

"We've had a fantastic year, having hosted the CQ titles early on and then a round of the state titles in July,” he said.

"Things start to quieten down a bit now but we'll be looking forward to another big year in 2019.”