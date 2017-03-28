29°
'200 people' evacuated to Rockhampton as Cyclone Debbie hits

Chloe Lyons
| 28th Mar 2017 12:20 PM Updated: 1:07 PM
French backpackers Raphael Hemery (22) and Elves Boughttas (23) were evacuated from Airlie Beach last night as Tropical Cyclone Debbie wrecked havoc.
French backpackers Raphael Hemery (22) and Elves Boughttas (23) were evacuated from Airlie Beach last night as Tropical Cyclone Debbie wrecked havoc. Chloe Lyons

FRENCH backpackers Raphael Hemery and Elves Boughttas came to Australia for the trip of lifetime.

They walked straight into the middle of one of Queensland's biggest cyclones in recent history.

Today, instead of sailing around the beautiful Whitsunday Islands, the pair have bunkered down in Rocky as they look to escape Cyclone Debbie.

The duo were among a reported 200 backpackers bussed into the Beef Capital from Airlie Beach last night.

They said they arrived at Greyhound's George St depot around 9pm. It seems it was every backpacker for themselves to find a place to stay.

"We arrived in Airlie Beach and all the people said, you have to go into Rockhampton," Elves said.

Having fuelled up on a McDonalds meal last night, they found a "quite pricey" hotel room.

This morning as they traipsed through torrential rain having secured cheaper accommodation in South Rockhampton, they spoke about their last 24 hours.

"It's an adventure," they told The Morning Bulletin from the McDonald's carpark as heavy rain continued to bucket down.

"In France, we don't have cyclones, it's a first time for me," Elves said.

Elves had a poncho which he'd ripped to cover as much of himself and belongings as possible to stay dry.

Raphael, just had a t-shirt which was soaked through.

Despite their predicament, they were all smiles.

They showed no frustration at their ordeal and appreciated authorities putting their safety first.

Meanwhile, it was a full house at the Youth Hostel Association (YHA) in Berserker.

The hostel's Auzen Mercade this morning said he was among those to greet the five bus-loads of backpackers at the Greyhound Bus Station last night.

"There was five buses that pulled into the bus terminal and about 200 backpackers got off and most of them didn't have anywhere to stay," he said.

"Most of them wandered off down Gladstone Rd through the hotels and motels."

 

YHA Rockhampton&#39;s Auzen Mercade said the hostel was at capacity after backpackers were bussed in from Airlie Beach.
YHA Rockhampton's Auzen Mercade said the hostel was at capacity after backpackers were bussed in from Airlie Beach. Chloe Lyons

Unfortunately he'd already hung out the no vacancy sign yesterday afternoon.

The feeling around the hostel was a bit damped, according to Mr Mercade who said many of the travellers had tropical holidays in their sights.

"Normally at this time of the year we would be probably about 70% occupancy," Mr Mercade said.

"Every time there's a cyclone the hostel's full.

"Quite a few people were happy to get out of Airlie, but also a lot of people are disappointed because they had sailing trips booked.

"A lot of them feel a bit stuck because they're obviously on holidays."

Several buses are currently at the Greyhound Rockhampton station and The Morning Bulletin has sought comment from Greyhound.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  airlie beach backpackers cyclone debbie flooding holiday weather wild weather

'200 people' evacuated to Rockhampton as Cyclone Debbie hits

