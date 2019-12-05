200-plus hit raceway to raise funds

TOP GEAR: Jayden Hegarty tears up Six Mile Raceway at the weekend’s Rocky Raiser. Picture; JANN HOULEY

TOP GEAR: Jayden Hegarty tears up Six Mile Raceway at the weekend’s Rocky Raiser. Picture; JANN HOULEY

MOTOCROSS: The fourth Rocky Raiser is the biggest so far held by the Rockhampton and District Motocross Club.

More than 200 riders took to the Six Mile Raceway at the weekend for the annual fundraiser.

Organisers are still doing the sums but are confident they will be making a healthy donation to Rural Aid’s Buy a Bale campaign.

Paul King-Gee. Picture: JANN HOULEY

RADMX race secretary Debbie Dark said it was a great weekend and it was heartening to see so many riders turn out to support the cause.

Competitors came from across Central Queensland, as well as Townsville, Charters Towers, Proserpine, Charleville and Brisbane.

“This is the club’s chance to give back to the community that supports us each year,” Dark said.

Ethan Wolfe. Picture: JANN HOULEY

“In the past three years, we have donated $15,000 to three worthy charities.

“This year we had another very worthy recipient in the Buy a Bale campaign.”

Dark said there was some quality racing over the two days and the inaugural Two-Stroke Cup proved a major drawcard in the senior ranks.

Blackwater’s Jake Gook took the honours in that event, winning the perpetual trophy made by club member Greg Schneider.

Bradley Smith. Picture: JANN HOULEY

Mitchell Dark came in second, with Cooper Torr third.

Dark said the Fast 50s was a hit with both riders and spectators.

RESULTS

50cc auto: Ethan Wolfe 1, Clayton Walsh 2, Jaxson Mullins 3

65cc 7-U10 years: Lochlan Grant 1, Peter Wolfe 2, Isaac Brady 3

65cc 10-U12 years: Slade Oberhardt 1, Clayton Pickering 2, Beau Tate 3

Mini lites 9-U12: Jackson Walsh 1, Slade Oberhardt 2, Lochlan Grant 3

Mini lites 12-U16: Jet Alsop 1, Taylah McCutcheon 2, William Kennedy 3

Junior lites: Jackson Camilleri 1, Arran Humphreys 2, Taylah McCutcheon 3

Ladies: Riley Carvosso 1, Emily Bailey 2, Nicole Corney 3

Veterans: Craig Cruickshank 1, Christopher Mills 2, Andrew Jeffries 3

Clubman lites: Max Brennan, Jimmy Gould 2, Emily Bailey 3

Clubman open: Jordan Green 1, Lee Tonkin 2, Nigel Smith 3

Senior lites: Levi Rogers 1, Braeden Krebs 2, Jake McCutcheon 3

Senior open: Ashley Norman 1, Wilson Norman 2, Beau Dargel 3

Two-Stroke Cup: Jake Gook 1, Mitchell Dark 2, Cooper Torr 3