200 potential buyers go through Gympie's quirkiest home

ON THE MARKET: Outside Gympie's quirkiest home, which will be auctioned this weekend. Bernie Thomas

"BUILD it and they will come" is not only an iconic movie quote, but also reality for the owners of an ex-water tank converted into the region's most intriguing house.

The renovated property on Pilcher Lane, which is called Reservoir and features panoramic views, an inground pool and open plan kitchen spread over three levels, has been a major draw in the lead-up to this weekend's auction.

There is also a basement with space for cars and other storage.

"We've had had over 200 groups visit the property (in the three weeks it has been on the market)," Century 21 principal Billy Mitchell said.

"In my time I've never had any more than 50."

"It's like nothing else," Mr Mitchell said.

"It's got a really strong feel to it... it's the old and and the new all rolled into one."

Mr Mitchell said the intense interest the house had drawn was "a credit to the owners and the vision they had".

"There's no doubt some of the people that have come through are just looking for inspiration," he said.

And that included Mr Mitchell himself.

"Whenever I go to a different place I look for the water tower," he said.

He said he could not provide any details about the reserve price but his expectations "are certainly well in line with any feedback".

"These people are serious sellers."

Mr Mitchell said an attendance of 50-100 people on Sunday was not out of the question.

There is another open house at the property tomorrow, 11am-12noon.

The auction starts at 9.30am on Sunday.