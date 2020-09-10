Menu
200 Singapore Air Force fighter personnel coming to Darwin

by GARY SHIPWAY, BUSINESS EDITOR
10th Sep 2020 7:21 AM
A FIGHTER Detachment of about 200 Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) personnel are coming to Darwin this month to prepare for air combat exercises at Delamere Air Weapons Range and Bradshaw Field Training Area.

The Singaporean air units include No. 149 Squadron flying F-15SG aircraft, No. 112 Squadron with a Multi Role Tanker Transport (MRTT) aircraft and No. 111 Squadron with a G550 Airborne Early Warning (AEW) aircraft.

The 200 Singapore Air Force personnel will go into quarantine, before using Australian training areas for flying training, which includes live weapons employment, from October 7 to December 11.

Defence Minister Linda Reynolds said the deployment demonstrated Australia's close defence partnership with Singapore.

Senator Reynolds said careful planning and preparations had gone into minimising any potential COVID-19 risks to the Northern Territory.

"The arrival of the Fighter Detachment to conduct training in the Northern Territory underlines the strength of the Australia-Singapore partnership and our shared commitment to regional security," Senator Reynolds said.

"Singapore's military training in Australia is an important element of our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. It supports Singapore's ability to generate a force that provides strategic weight and supports stability in our region.

Flight Lieutenant Aaron Ward, of No.2 Operational Conversion Unit Williamtown, taxis his F/A-18 Hornet, after completing a spectacular aerial display at RAAF Base Darwin's Open Day.
"The training exercises will see RSAF personnel frequenting businesses in the local community, providing welcome economic opportunities for the Top End."

Each member of the RSAF will undergo seven days self-isolation and undertake a COVID-19 test 48 hours before arriving in Australia.

They will then undertake a further 14 days quarantine at specially prepared hotel accommodation in the Darwin area that will be secured and managed by the Australian Defence Force.

All RSAF personnel will be retested for coronavirus at the conclusion of the quarantine period.

These measures are consistent with the successful arrangements in place in support of the US Marine Rotation Force in Darwin.

"This detachment has been able to proceed, with all the necessary protections related to COVID-19, because of the excellent co-operation between the Singapore Armed Forces, the Australian Government and the Northern Territory Government," Senator Reynolds said.

