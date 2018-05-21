200 students lap it up in Yeppoon vehicle challenge

OVER 200 young speedsters will be coming together at Yeppoon this Saturday for an eight-hour-long vehicle challenge.

Different from regular motor-vehicles, the 25 Human Powered Vehicles (HPV) that will be put to their paces on the day, are made up of bike parts and are run by pure man-power.

The recumbent vehicles allow the driver to lay down and pedal and each vehicle has 16-20 inch wheels and a 10-speed gear change on the back.

HPV racing originated as a 'Pedal Prix' 24-hour race held in Maryborough in the late 1990s.

Since then, it has evolved into a faster and more "tightly contested race format”, which provides students exposure to a variety of "technology and design processes”.

Central Queensland schools will be participating in the event which for the very first time will be hosted at Barmaryee Sports Complex.

Yeppoon State High agriculture assistant teacher, Barry (Charlie) Platts, said for each vehicle, there will be eight to 10 students.

As the event will run for a continuous eight hours, the team members will alternate for 20-30minutes each, or until they tire.

"We have a bit of a circuit now,” Mr Platts said.

"At the end of April we had an event down in Bundaberg... there will also be another at Barmaryee Sports Complex in mid-August.

"Then the big one is at Maryborough.

"The Bundaberg event was six hours, ours is eight hours and Maryborough's will be a 24 hour event.”

The event itself will differ from most races, as it will be judged on accumulated laps rather than speed.

The categories will be split into junior (years seven to nine) and senior (years 10 to 12) with each age division having boys, girls and mixed teams.

"Then you've got a school-built category and an open category where all the bikes, whether school-built or factory-built, all go in one category,” Mr Platts said.

"The idea of the racing is that you have a group of students who work together as a team.

"There's a standard design out there of the vehicles and we make them here and the students have involvement in making them, designing them with drawings and everything like that.”

Spectators are invited to come down to the free event, where Seagulls Junior Rugby League will cater the day.

Emmaus College have entered three teams, with 30 students expected to participate.

The college's Industrial Technology and Design Teacher, Peter Jensen, said the college runs a program "designed to build the vehicles with the students”.

"This allows learning experiences with materials, tools and machines, as well as valuable design principles (e.g. the use of CAD, prototyping components by 3D printing),” Mr Jensen said.

"We recognise 1st, 2nd and 3rd places in each category.

"There are 3 trophies which were made in house at Emmaus College on our laser printer by Mr Harald: 1st place overall, 1st place in School Built Vehicle, and 1st place in the Teacher Feature - a 3 lap hotly contested support race where team managers are required to race the cars.

"The teacher feature starts at 8:30am.

”Events like this are important for students to be involved in because it encourages team work, allows them to explore specific interests and honestly, is a lot of fun.”