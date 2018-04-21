200 talented riders ready to rumble on Rocky's track

PEDAL POWER: About 200 riders from across the state will be chasing victory when they take to the track at the Rockhampton BMX Club's annual Rocky Rumble this weekend.

BMX: Adam "The Hurricane” DeNys will look to blow the opposition away when he hits the track at the Rocky Rumble this weekend.

He will be among about 200 riders from across Central Queensland and beyond who will compete in the annual event, hosted by the Rockhampton BMX Club at its Hollingsworth St headquarters.

There will be racing in 30 classes, with competitors as young as two in the mini wheelers through to the experienced campaigners who will race for cash in the super pros.

Rockhampton BMX Club president Dean Hood said everything was set for two days of quality racing, with entries up on last year.

The strong local contingent will be headed by DeNys, who won the Australian No.2 plate in the 17-25 years class at the recent nationals in Bunbury.

"He's quick, he's very quick, and there's every chance he will take it out this weekend,” Hood said.

Riders of all ages will be in action at the weekend. CONTRIBUTED

"Over half the field is from Rocky and we'd expect a number of them to be right in the mix.”

Among them are siblings Anaya (12 girls) and Logan Whitehead (16 boys), who both hold the Queensland No.2 plates in their divisions, Chayse Ireland (Q4 12 boys), Jade Davies (Q4 14 girls) and Hudson Hood (Q7 cruiser class).

Competitors will race five heats on Saturday, with the semis and finals on Sunday.

Hood said there was more than $4000 in prize money on offer, with $1000 for the super pros.

"I enjoy everything about this event. I love watching the kids trying their hardest and then the super pros, that's where the drama and excitement is at,” he said.

"This has been months in the planning and I've got to send a big shout-out to the volunteers who have worked so hard getting things ready and the local businesses who have come on board as sponsors.

"They've made this all possible and I'm sure we're in for a great weekend.”

Racing starts 2pm Saturday, and continues 9am Sunday.