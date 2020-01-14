Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
More than 500,000 Australian sugar babies fund lavish lifestyles by dating. Image: supplied, Seeking Arrangement.
More than 500,000 Australian sugar babies fund lavish lifestyles by dating. Image: supplied, Seeking Arrangement.
Dating

$2000 a month: The sugar babies who love for money

by Tobias Jurss-Lewis
14th Jan 2020 10:10 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MORE than half-a-million young Australians are relying on older, richer partners to fund big-city luxury living as the "Sugar daddy" dating trend continues to grow.

A new study by dating service "Seeking Arrangement" revealed 730,000 Australian sugar babies had turned to the website with a large proportion of users being students.

"It's a trend of people leaving the more rural areas and pursuing education in the larger cities who often come to our site because of that," said Seeking Arrangement spokeswoman, Kimberley De La Cruz.

Gone are the days of cheap beer and bad wine; sugar daddies and sugar mummas are funding fine dining, lavish living and even overseas trips for their younger lovers.

On average, sugar daddies pay $2000 to their partners each month. Image: supplied, Seeking Arrangement.
On average, sugar daddies pay $2000 to their partners each month. Image: supplied, Seeking Arrangement.

"The students that we here from, they receive a lot of different perks," said Ms Del La Cruz.

"Their apartments paid for, nice dining, travel and a lot of living expenses."

The average sugar daddy pays a monthly allowance $2000 to his partner, and relationships aren't exclusive.

"Very often our sugar babies date multiple people - especially the ones who travel," Mrs De La Cruz said.

"As far as what it typically looks like there is an age difference.

"The average age of a sugar baby is 24, and the average age of a sugar daddy is 41."

The sugar daddy dating trend grew by 4 per cent in 2019 and was most popular with students at the University of Melbourne.

514 students from Griffith University and 380 from UQ admitted to using Seeking Arrangement.

Overall Australia was the fourth most popular market for the dating app.

More Stories

Show More
dating editors picks finance financial arrangement lifestyle money sugar babies

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Vehicle rolls on highway in western CQ

        premium_icon Vehicle rolls on highway in western CQ

        News One person was hospitalised following the crash.

        Man killed, woman critical after crash near Emerald

        premium_icon Man killed, woman critical after crash near Emerald

        News Both occupants were ejected from the vehicle.

        Father’s tribute to son tragically killed in Qld mine

        premium_icon Father’s tribute to son tragically killed in Qld mine

        News Fallen mine worker described 'the most kind considerate person'.

        19 Curious Planet stores close in another blow to retail

        premium_icon 19 Curious Planet stores close in another blow to retail

        News ‘No viable offers’ to sell Curious Planet, 19 stores close