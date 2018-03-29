Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The agreement covers more than 2000 workers at BMA mines, including Blackwater, Saraji, Goonyella Riverside and Peak Downs.
The agreement covers more than 2000 workers at BMA mines, including Blackwater, Saraji, Goonyella Riverside and Peak Downs.
Business

2000 BMA workers covered in new EA

28th Mar 2018 5:25 PM | Updated: 29th Mar 2018 4:10 AM

A NEW enterprise agreement at BMA mines in Queensland has been voted up by 74 per cent of employees.

After several years of bargaining the union and BHP have reached an agreement that will effectively see a rollover of the 2012 agreement, with improvements in relation to job security and redundancy processes. The new agreement also contains two per cent annual increases.

It covers more than 2000 workers at BMA mines, including Blackwater, Saraji, Goonyella Riverside and Peak Downs.

CFMEU Mining and Energy Division Queensland District President Stephen Smyth said the union had taken a strong stand on behalf of its workforce.

"This is the union's largest enterprise agreement in Queensland," Stephen Smyth said.

"This is a good outcome for our members and we are pleased that the replacement agreement includes enhanced job security while maintaining the terms and conditions held under the previous agreement."

blackwater bma mines bowen basin cfmeu goonyella riverside mackay peak downs saraji
Mackay Daily Mercury
'Completely selfish' pregnant mum busted using drugs

'Completely selfish' pregnant mum busted using drugs

Crime When the magistrate told a heavily pregnant Kellie Marie Judd to 'stop using drugs', she had some shocking words for him.

GALLERY: Incredible transformation of 88-year-old Rocky home

GALLERY: Incredible transformation of 88-year-old Rocky home

Property Exquisite home unrecognisable after three years of renos.

Tradie survives high-voltage surge as dozer hits wires

Tradie survives high-voltage surge as dozer hits wires

News His mates revived him three times before the ambulance arrived

School holiday guide: 18 activities in Rocky and surrounds

School holiday guide: 18 activities in Rocky and surrounds

Entertainment Arts and craft at the movies, Heritage Village, library activities..

  • 29th Mar 2018 12:11 PM

Local Partners