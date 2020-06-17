2000 fans allowed at stadiums from weekend

Thousands of people will soon be able to attend sporting matches at Queensland from this weekend. Picture: Liam Kidston

UP TO 2000 fans will be allowed in Queensland stadiums from this Saturday.

It comes as Queensland recorded one new case overnight.

Deputy Premier and Health Minister Steven Miles told parliament this morning that some of the sporting codes had requested this number - 2000 - as a trial.

"That number might not be reached but it is an acknowledgment of how well the codes and the fans have done their part in controlling the spread of COVID-19," he said.

"Like a great game of football, we have to ensure our defences. But we also have to make our breaks when we can.

"Queensland has earned this small step back to normal."

The new case of COVID-19 is a woman who is in hotel quarantine on the Gold Coast.

Mr Miles said it was likely she contracted the virus overseas.

There have now been 1066 cases in Queensland, with five currently active.

Mr Miles said Queensland was in an enviable position.