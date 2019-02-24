2000 fishing families wanted for biggest survey in 6 years

Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke fishing on the Fitzroy River with Reef Fishing CQ Charters

IF your idea of a perfect catch' is a prized black marlin or coral trout, the Queensland Government needs your help.

Local fishers are being asked to take part in Queensland's biggest survey of recreational fishing activity in six years.

Fisheries Queensland aims to survey 15,000 Queensland households and invite 2,000 recreational fishing households to participate in a logbook survey for 12 months.

Member for Rockhampton Barry O'Rourke said the survey was a great opportunity to provide feedback on the recreational fishing scene.

"We are known as the Beef Capital but spend a day on the Fitzroy River and you would think we are the Barra capital," Mr O'Rourke said.

"By signing up, you'll be able to give Fisheries Queensland direction on how to best sustain our waterways.

"Understanding the catch and effort of recreational fishers is an important part of sustainably managing Queensland's fisheries."

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga said statewide recreational fishing surveys commenced in 1997.

"Reporting your activity is easier than ever because online and call options are now available," Mrs Lauga said.

"For a few minutes each month, you would be helping safeguard the marine resources for tomorrow."

Minister for Agricultural Industry Development and Fisheries Mark Furner said the data was critical for research.

"Better data means better decisions about managing our valuable fisheries resources," Mr Furner said.

"We want to leave a legacy of a sustainable fishery for our children and grandchildren."

Researchers have been contacting people via phone and SMS to source participants for the survey and fishing diaries will be issued in April.

To find out more about the statewide recreational fishing survey, visit www.qld.gov.au/fishingsurvey or www.srcentre.com.au/qldsurveyor call the DAF Customer Service Centre on 13 25 23.