Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke fishing on the Fitzroy River with Reef Fishing CQ Charters
Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke fishing on the Fitzroy River with Reef Fishing CQ Charters
News

2000 fishing families wanted for biggest survey in 6 years

Christine Mckee
by
24th Feb 2019 11:19 AM

IF your idea of a perfect catch' is a prized black marlin or coral trout, the Queensland Government needs your help.

Local fishers are being asked to take part in Queensland's biggest survey of recreational fishing activity in six years.

Fisheries Queensland aims to survey 15,000 Queensland households and invite 2,000 recreational fishing households to participate in a logbook survey for 12 months.

Member for Rockhampton Barry O'Rourke said the survey was a great opportunity to provide feedback on the recreational fishing scene.

"We are known as the Beef Capital but spend a day on the Fitzroy River and you would think we are the Barra capital," Mr O'Rourke said.

"By signing up, you'll be able to give Fisheries Queensland direction on how to best sustain our waterways.

"Understanding the catch and effort of recreational fishers is an important part of sustainably managing Queensland's fisheries."

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga said statewide recreational fishing surveys commenced in 1997.

"Reporting your activity is easier than ever because online and call options are now available," Mrs Lauga said.

"For a few minutes each month, you would be helping safeguard the marine resources for tomorrow."

Minister for Agricultural Industry Development and Fisheries Mark Furner said the data was critical for research.

"Better data means better decisions about managing our valuable fisheries resources," Mr Furner said.

"We want to leave a legacy of a sustainable fishery for our children and grandchildren."

Researchers have been contacting people via phone and SMS to source participants for the survey and fishing diaries will be issued in April.

To find out more about the statewide recreational fishing survey, visit www.qld.gov.au/fishingsurvey or www.srcentre.com.au/qldsurveyor call the DAF Customer Service Centre on 13 25 23.

More Stories

Show More
department of fisheries fishing recreational fishers
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Backyard fire sparks emergency service call out

    premium_icon Backyard fire sparks emergency service call out

    News Initial reports suggested there could have been a house fire at the Wandal residence.

    • 24th Feb 2019 10:56 AM
    Rocky's mayor talks financial position and population growth

    premium_icon Rocky's mayor talks financial position and population growth

    Council News 'Prior to amalgamation we all held hands and sang Kumbaya.'

    • 24th Feb 2019 11:04 AM
    Regional Qld ‘locked out’ of container refund scheme

    premium_icon Regional Qld ‘locked out’ of container refund scheme

    Environment Container refunds ‘not accessible to all’

    Why are these trees perfect for streets and parks?

    premium_icon Why are these trees perfect for streets and parks?

    News Requiring little water, they also could make a stunning display

    • 24th Feb 2019 11:15 AM