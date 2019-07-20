$20,000 later, now my luxury Audi looks like this

UNIMPRESSED: Shane Blackadder has been battling to get his car fixed for over a year, he finally gave up and picked it up in pieces from a workshop.

AN 18-MONTH saga to fix a failed turbocharger of a $100,000 Audi has ended in an ugly dispute between a couple and a Kunda Park-based mechanic.

Shane and Suzanne Blackadder have been in a "nightmare" ordeal over their Audi RS6 Wagon since January last year, despite paying almost $20,000 in bills.

On Thursday the frustrated couple picked up their engine and its parts of the turbocharger on the back of a truck.

The mechanic, SVS Autocare, is now "declining" to complete further works after finishing previous works.

Mr Blackadder said the initial work was required to fix an oil leak coming from the timing cover connected to the power steering.

The turbo was then sent to a third party for it to be rebuilt, then back to SVS Autocare for the parts to be put back together.

SVS Autocare manager Martin O'Kane said he advised the couple that it would be an "expensive" issue to fix and would be in excess of $20,000.

"He (Mr Blackadder) chose to seek a cheaper alternative and initially engaged his own specialist to repair the turbos which was ultimately entirely unsuccessful," Mr O'Kane said.

"SVS Autocare removed the engine as requested and reassembled it once the turbos were returned."

After paying an initial $12,199 bill for the works in April last year the Blackadders thought their problems were solved.

The Blackadders picked up the vehicle but said it failed "instantly".

"It just blew smoke," Mr Blackadder said. "SVS Autocare gave us this letter from the third party saying do a test drive for 1000km.

"The next day it started heavily smoking again. We asked and they said to keep going to release the excess oil.

"We took their advice to drive it because they are the specialists and we are not."

Mr O'Kane said Mr Blackadder made the decision to take the vehicle whilst it was still smoking.

"There was smoke through our whole street," Mrs Blackadder added referring to days afterward.

Once more over the Christmas holiday period, the couple took their vehicle back to the business.

Mr O'Kane said the works took a considerable amount of time due to various issues and third party delays.

In May this year, they were hit with a $4000 bill but their issues still not solved.

In June they received an email from Mr O'Kane stating "I wish to decline to complete further works on your Audi RS6. We thank you for your previous work and we will you all the best in the future."

Mr O'Kane told the Daily the decision was made to "not refit the same turbos back to the vehicle to avoid the same problem recurring because there was a dispute over the quality of the repairs".

It's forced the couple to hunt around for a separate mechanic.

"Anyone we speak to, even Audi centres, they won't touch the car. They don't know the extent of what might have been done," Mrs Blackadder said.

"It's just been so difficult to deal with.

"All these costs have mounted up. There have been so many. They're coming out of the mortgage."