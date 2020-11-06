$200K in prize money on offer at bumper Rocky meeting

Rockhampton jockey Ash Butler has genuine multiple winning prospects at today’s bumper race meeting at Callaghan Park.

THE prestigious Capricornia Yearling Sales Breeders 2YO Plate race day at Rockhampton’s Callaghan Park racecourse today features a mammoth nine-race TAB card with excess of $200K prize money on offer.

While numerically the fields for both divisions of the CYS Breeders Plate (1050m) are not large, they include visiting youngsters from Brisbane, Nanango, Bundaberg and the Sunshine Coast.

Early season races for juvenile (2YO) thoroughbreds are prone to many factors which dictate the size of the field.

It is not uncommon for them to be light on numbers - a perfect example was the $200K Maribyrnong 2YO Plate (1000m) at Flemington last Tuesday which contained a field of just seven starters.

History dictates that the odds are in the favour of the winners of both divisions of today’s Breeders Plate going on to become quality racehorses.

After all, winners over recent years include Paradis Imperial, Better Reflection and Master Jamie – all three shared brilliant careers.

The $44.5K 2YO Colts and Geldings Breeders Plate division contains an interesting field of five, with Nanango trainer Glenn Richardson’s Better Than Ready youngster Sherwood Prince having the runs on the board.

Experience is a huge advantage in early season juvenile contests and this Sherwood Prince comes with.

A debut third at Toowoomba and a very close fifth over 1050m at Doomben behind Golden Eighty is likely to ensure that Sherwood Prince will have admirers galore.

Brisbane trainer Les Ross brings a team of six to Callaghan Park today, including last start Gold Coast fourth placegetter on October 25 in Mishani Trouble.

Gifted jockey James Orman, an irregular visitor north of the SEQ corner, will ride all six and his booking for Mishani Trouble signifies confidence from the stable.

That’s because Ross has a very sizeable draft of juveniles in training so his choice in bringing Mishani Trouble north is a tip in itself.

Local trainer Nick Walsh’s Spirit Of Boom entrant Didn’t Ask Me, raced by Colin Bell, has been very impressive in track work and stood out at the recent 2YO trials at Callaghan Park with a brilliant win.

Didn’t Ask Me must be respected but, having said that, he does not have the race experience which may prove disadvantageous in this instance.

Les Ross and James Orman team with the Better Than Ready filly Gypsy Isle in the $50,500 female division of the Breeders Plate.

While Gypsy Isle is expected to run well, the leading local lass Hidden Joy (Nathan Day) has alluring winning credentials.

Trained by Nick Walsh for owner-breeder Gavin Milner, the Hidden Dragon filly was an admirable second in the recent Pallarenda Stakes (1000m) at Townsville on debut.

There she demonstrated natural speed and went to the line strongly for the runner-up’s prize.

Les Ross and James Orman have a number of other winning prospects on the quality card with Defence Missile (Race 6 -TAB 1) and Mishani Courage (R 7 – TAB 1) looking likely winners.

Justin Stanley has some very good winning prospects, including Shane Sigvart’s Chezblack (R 8 -TAB 7) chasing four consecutive wins in the Open Handicap (1200m).

With just one kilogram over the minimum with 55kg, Chezblack should complete the assignment.

Rockhampton jockey Ash Butler is another with genuine multiple winning prospects on his local track before jetting down to Doomben to ride Ricky Vale’s Stubai on Saturday.

Racing heads back to Callaghan Park again for TAB meetings on Tuesday, November 17, and Sunday, November 22.

Tony McMahon’s tips

Race 1: Sherwood Prince; Mishani Trouble; Didn’t Ask Me; Koheeto

Race 2: Hidden Joy; Gypsy Isle; Yarralinda; Lockdown Lady

Race 3: Zebonet; Fast Song; Rosettes; Stellar Princess

Race 4: Fizz; Home Call; Mishani Fortune; El Diez

Race 5: Pulcheria; The Silver Lady; Ask Me Tomorrow; Princess Rules

Race 6: Defence Missile; Gypsy Biker; Fun Tickets; Volum

Race 7: Mishani Courage; Vogue Rock; Rezabelle; Rosaire

Race 8: Chezblack; Buffy; Mr Phenomenal; Mishani El Lobo

Race 9; Angola Miss; Disco Mo; Fly For Yulong (IRE); Applicant