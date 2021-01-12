$200m available for tourism, community projects

Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry encouraged organisations to apply for the infrastructure funding.

Councils and organisations in Capricornia can apply for a slice of a $200 million pie to help improve infrastructure in the region.

Round five of the Federal Government’s Building Better Regions Fund is now accepting applications online.

It includes $100 million for tourism infrastructure and another $100 million for other, general infrastructure projects.

Federal Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry said the funding, which was announced in the 2020-21 Budget, would help mitigate the economic effects of COVID-19.

“2020 was a challenging year for our community, with bushfires, drought and a global pandemic but the BBRF will help to kick-start this new year, bringing support to community driven projects our at a time it is most needed,” she said.

“Central Queensland plays an integral role in our nation’s economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and I encourage communities in our region to apply for both the community investments stream and the infrastructure projects stream to enhance our community facilities, create much-needed jobs and encourage community cohesion through this time.”

Ms Landry listed projects previously helped along by the fund, such as Multicap Limited’s specialised disability housing in Rockhampton.

Deputy Prime Minister and Regional Development Minister Michael McCormack said that last year “highlighted just how strong our regions are, with communities and industries working to overcome many challenges to continue to grow”.

“The first four rounds of the BBRF were highly competitive with more than 3200 applications received and 995 projects approved for funding, totalling just over $841.6 million,” he said.

“This is why I encourage all eligible applicants to apply for funding to ensure the lifeblood of this nation – our regions – continue building strong communities for the future.”

Applications for this round of the fund close on March 5.

Successful applicants are expected to be announced in mid-2021.