$200m Rocky project: Why local workers are in box seat for 100+ jobs

Annastacia Palaszczuk speaks to media in Rockhampton, where she announces plans to upgrade the Capricornia Correctional Centre.

LOCAL suppliers and contractors will be given full, fair and reasonable opportunity to tender for construction of the $200 million Correctional facilities expansion, the Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga said today.

Mrs Lauga was given reassurance by the Minister for Corrective Services Mark Ryan that the Queensland Charter for Local Content will apply to the project.

READ: $200m super jail expansion to bring 164 new prisoners to Rocky.

"This project will deliver over 100 jobs to the Central Queensland region over the five years of construction and more than 70 ongoing jobs, not to mention the indirect jobs that will be generated in the region.

"The Minister has confirmed to me that the project will adopt the principles of the Queensland Charter for Local Content, which has the core objective of maximising local content through greater participation of local industry in major Government procurement activities.

"The charter recognises that involving local industry in government procurement provides economic benefits to all parties contributing to wealth generation and the creation of employment opportunities for Queenslanders.”

Mrs Lauga said the expansion project would provide significant training opportunities though the Queensland Government Building and Construction Training Policy, which required contractors to employ apprentices and trainees and undertake other workforce training as a mandatory.

She said the Minister told her the construction works for the Capricornia Correctional Centre expansion were being procured using a Managing Contractor form of contract which has the advantage of delivering infrastructure sooner and leveraging private sector expertise early in a project's development.

Mrs Lauga said the wider economic benefits of local content in our region include: