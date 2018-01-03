2017: The year of the thief in Rockhampton

2017 saw a huge increase in thefts across the Rockhampton region.

2017 saw a huge increase in thefts across the Rockhampton region. Contributed

OPPORTUNISTIC thieves were committing nearly 16 crimes a day in Rockhampton last year, new figures show.

Data from the Queensland Police Service's website shows a staggering 5670 cases of unlawful entry, unlawful use of motor vehicle, robbery and other theft across the town.

The worst hit areas included Berserker and the CBD, which were both savaged by over 700 cases of theft each.

The safest suburbs included Depot Hill, with only 20 reported cases and The Range, with just over 30.

From September to October, the instances of theft had sky-rocketed 51.6 per cent for Rockhampton, the site said.

The alarming figures come after law enforcement urged the public to crack down on security measures to lessen their chances of being targeted.

Last year police urged locals to ensure their doors and windows were locked and they don't keep keys in accessible areas or in view, even when home.

It is also recommended that external doors be of solid-core construction and fitted with key-operated double-cylinder deadlocks.

The installation of security screens on windows is also recommended for the warm Rockhampton weather.

Tools, ladders and garden equipment should also be locked away to deter forceful entry to a home.

Gates should be kept locked and in good condition, with the main entry and exit areas to the home well lit.

Security alarm systems are also effective methods at deterring would-be thefts.

To reduce the risk of vehicle theft, it is recommended to use off-street parking when possible or to park behind locked gates or in a locked garage.

Car doors should always remain locked and windows should be closed.

Valuables should also be kept out of sight in vehicles.

In 2016, there was nearly 3000 less cases of theft in Rockhampton.

A spokesperson for Rockhampton police was not available for comment yesterday.

For more information on security measures visit https://mypolice.qld.gov.au/rockhampton/.