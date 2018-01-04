2018: 18 Rocky region people set for a massive year

IT promises to be a big year for plenty of people across the Rockhampton region.

Here we take a look at who The Morning Bulletin is predicting big things from in 2018.

Politics

Michelle Landry

Last year's nailbiting state election has put the two major political parties on notice across regional Queensland, no more so than here in Central Queensland.

The LNP's Michelle Landry, who is in her second term as the Member for Capricornia, has a battle on to hold on to the seat.

We expect her to be even more visible in the community this year.

Barry O'Rourke

2018 promises to be a big year for Rockhampton's new MP, Barry O'Rourke.

Mr O'Rourke, who narrowly held onto the seat for Labor at November's election, will be keen to get his political career off on the right track.

He says he's heard the message from the electorate from the recent vote and will work hard to deliver for the region.

Nigel Hutton

While the Mayors of Livingstone and Rockhampton, Bill Ludwig and Margaret Strelow, will no doubt play major roles in the region's political scene this year, 2018 shapes as a golden opportunity for Livingstone's deputy mayor Nigel Hutton.

The part-time school teacher stepped into the role last year and a strong performance this year could set him up for a long and successful political career.

Matthew Canavan

After a tough 2017, Rockhampton-based Senator Matt Canavan will be out to get things back on track as the Minister for Resources and Northern Australia.

Mr Canavan has been one of the biggest supporters and defenders of Adani's Carmichael Mine, which promises to delliver a huge jobs boost to Central Queensland.

And there will be will be plenty of interest in how things go with the Northern Australia Infrastructure Facility, which falls under Mr Canavan's Northern Australia portfolio.

Sport

Mark Knowles

Mark Knowles has already racked up plenty of special moments in a golden career on the hockey field.

Leading Australia to a Commonwealth Games gold medal in his home country would be another memorable milestone for the star athlete.

Ty Hartwell & Jacob Spark

These two emerging Rockhampton swimmers, Ty Hartwell and Jacob Spark, will be out to secure a spot on the Australian team for the Commonwealth Games at the trials early this year.

No doubt they'll be in for some big training weeks.

Cameron Munster

After his stellar 2017, all eyes will be on the former Emmaus College student in 2018.

This time though the Melbourne Storm and Queensland star will have to do it without the experienced Cooper Cronk alongside him at both NRL and State of Origin levels.

Munster made one of the most impressive debuts in Origin history in 2017 as Queensland secured last year's series.

Kim Williams & Peter White

There's been a lot of change at the CQ Capras in recent years.

With a new CEO, Peter White, at the helm, hopefully this is the year the club turns things around both on and off the field.

Kim Williams is one of the best coaches outside the NRL.

Business/industry

Brad Walton

He might not be the first name on the list of most recognisable business people in Central Queensland, but Brad Walton has embarked on an ambitious plan to revive the famous chain of discount stores, Silly Solly's.

Brad started on his plan last year and has already opened a number of stores, with nothing priced over $5, in CQ.

The plan is to have more than 20 stores across the state within two years, making 2018 a big year.

Andrew Beaumont

Andrew Beaumont has been behind some of the most significant projects in Central Queensland in recent times.

With his latest project Gallery Apartments well advanced, 2018 shapes as another break out year.

Steve Williamson

CQ's new health boss Steve Williamson is the man behind a fantastic initiative to save 10,000 lives in Central Queensland.

The 10,000 Lives project was launched last year and focuses on addressing major health issues in our region.

It's going to keep him pretty busy this coming year.

ALDI boss

Rockhampton has been crying out for an ALDI store for years.

Last year the supermarket giant unveiled plans to build not one, but two stores, in the region.

With one of these tied up in a legal challenge with Stockland Rockhampton, all eyes are on the company pushing ahead with its other one in South Rockhampton this coming year.

Stephen Baxter

The former Rocky man is a household television name these days through his role on Shark Tank.

One of Australia's most successful tech entrepreneurs is now Queensland's Chief Entrepreneur and responsible for promoting business investment in the state.

It's a big task for one of the state's sharpest operators.

Scott Bowman

CQUniversity Vice Chancellor Professor Scott Bowman has been all action since he arrived in the region about five years ago.

Having recently signed a new five-year deal, Professor Bowman is sure to be set for another big year.

Entertainment

Alex Russell

Former Rockhampton resident, now Hollywood actor Alex Russell is set to continue his rise to the top in 2018.

His latest gig has him cast as Jim Street on the American television series S.W.A.T..

He has excited fans with his performance on season one which will continue into the new year.

Rachael Duggan

CQ country music singer Rachael Duggan will gain exposure this year when she heads to Tamworth after being selected in the Country Music Academy of Australia.

She will rub shoulders with some of the biggest stars in the business.

Rachael aims to create and distribute an album of her original music.