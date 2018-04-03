2018 CapriCon set to shine with impressive celebrity line-up

Attendees of CapriCon in 2016. Thousands are expected to come this weekend.

A JAM PACKED program for this weekend CapriCon has been released.

The CapriCon Steampunk and Pop Culture convention will include celebrity guests, futuristic technology, incredible photo opportunities and much, much more.

Last year over 6,500 people attended the convention, which is held at the Rockhampton Regional Library precinct.

Communities Chair Councillor Rose Swadling said this year they were expecting even more cosplay, gaming, steampunk and anime enthusiasts to come and enjoy what has now become regional Queensland's largest single day convention.

"CapriCon is positioning itself as major tourist event in the CQ calendar, and this programme really demonstrates that,” she said.

The star celebrity panel is not to be missed.

John Jarratt. Matt Nett

John Jarratt, who many will recognise from films such as Australia, Rogue and Wolf Creek, will be joined by fellow actor Jay Laga'aia, who has starred in dozens of films including Star Wars, Nim's Island, and Xena Warrior Princess.

Jay Laga'aia. Contributed

"Jay is a familiar face to those who grew up with Play School, and will be involved with the new KidsCON component of CapriCon which provides a day of activities for kids under 12,” Cr Swadling said.

Matt Doran. Jason Ierace

"We will also be welcoming actor Matt Doran, acclaimed author Traci Harding, and renowned Cosplayer I-Artemis-I.

"Aside from our special guests, there will be a Cosplay Competition, Authors' Alley, live music, markets, workshops and food stalls, as well as the opportunity to have your photo taken with a life sized TARDIS and whilst sat on the Iron Throne.

The Library's new and emerging technology will be on display, with 3D printing, virtual reality, and robotics all available for attendees to experience.

"The wonderful thing about CapriCon is that there is something for everyone, from the committed cosplayer to the interested observer,” Cr Swadling said.

"Two people can turn up to the Library for the convention and have totally different experiences.

"It serves as an important reminder that our libraries are not just rooms with books in, but vibrant community hubs with world class events, cutting edge technology, and inspiring exhibitions.”

Rockhampton Regional Library was winner of the Local Government Category for outstanding community service through a program or event at the Queensland Public Libraries Association awards in 2017 for delivering CapriCon.

CapriCon is an initiative of Rockhampton Regional Libraries and Rockhampton Regional Council. The free event has received financial assistance from the Queensland Government through State Library of Queensland, and is proudly sponsored by First 5 Forever, Bolinda Audio, and Millennium Comics.

CELEBRITY PROGRAM:

John Jarratt: Autograph signings 10.30 am to 12.50pm, $15 each. Panel discussion in Schotia Place, 1.40pm.

Jay Laga'Aia: Panel discussion in Scotia Place, 12.50pm, Autograph signings, 1.30pm to 3.30pm, $15 each. Kids Con story time and concert in Schotia Place, 9.15am to 10am and Autograph signing 10am to 11am, kids only.

Matt Doran: Autograph signings, 9am to 10am, $15 each, Panel discussion in Schotia Place, 12.30pm.

I-Artemis-I: Cosplay panel discussion at Steampunk stage, 11am.

Traci Harding: Autograph signings at Authors Alley, 10am to 11am and 1pm to 3pm, Panel discussion in Schotia Place, 11.30am

KIDS CON:

9.15am to 10am: Story time and concert with Jay Laga'aia

10am to 11am: Autograph signing

11.30 to 12.30pm: Puppet theatre, create your own sock puppet and even perform

Free twisted balloons, craft activities including origami bookmarks and paddlepop heroes, face painting and meet and greet

AUTHORS ALLEY:

Shelley Russel Nolan, fantasy series author of Lost Reaper and Winger Reaper

Greg Chapman, Bram Stoker Award nominated and Australian Shadows Award-nominated author of Hollow House and the author of five novellas: Torment (2011 and 2016), The Noctuary (2011), Vaudeville (2012), The Last Night of October (2013 and 2016) and The Eschatologist (2016).

TC Phillips: In 2014 he founded Specul8: Central Queensland Journal of Speculative Fiction, which has since evolved into Specul8 Publishing, an independent press in its own right.

Taine Andrews: Liam is his first stand-alone published work

N.R Marxsen: Writes across many genres, her favourites of all being Dark Fantasy and Horror. A love of the macabre drives her story writing.

Traci Harding: She's brought us Ancient Futures and Alchemist's Keys, Celestial Triads and Books of Dreams, Mystique, Timekeepers, Muses and more, and now, she's holding the world in her Immortal Bind.

Mark Svendsen: He writes poetry for children and adults, young adult novels, novels for younger readers and picture books. He has also written libretti and plays, Right Where I Belong, and an adult novel titled, Tears of Glass.

COSTUME COMPETITION:

Catergory 1: Best dressed kid. Registrations 9am to 10am at the Library tent, meet at marshalling area 10am. Winner announced at 10.50am on the main stage. Prizes: First: Instax Mini Camera, Harry Potter 8 DVD Boxed Set, Second: Fairy Linda cushion and prize bundle of various item, Third: Fairy Linda Cushion

Category 2: Best dressed cosplay. Early bird registration 9am - 10 at the Library tent. Registrations 12.30 to 2.30pm. Meet at marshalling area at 2.50pm. Winner announced at 3.45pm on the main stage. Prizes: First: Singer Sewing Machine, Harry Potter 8 DVD Boxed Set, 2 x adult tickets to the Lost and Found premiere, Second: Fairy Linda cushion, Harry Potter 8 Dvds Boxed Set, Third: Fairy Linda cushion

ANIME/MANGA ART EXHIBITION:

Art tutors Nikki Waltham and Callan Royds, a group of young adult artists have been honing their anime and manga illustrative skills over the last six weeks to create vibrant and colourful artwork for CapriCon 2018.

Officially opened by Cr Rose Swadling at 11am.

Voting for People's Choice closes at 4pm.

LITTMUS STEAMPUNK BAND: