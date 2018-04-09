Exhausted Tiger ready to walk away for a while

EVERYTHING during and even before the Masters took its toll on Tiger Woods, who is putting away his clubs for a while and taking a breath before starting the next chapter in his comeback tale.

Tiger mania gripped the golf, and sporting world, in the weeks leading up to the four-time Masters winner's return to Augusta with expectations not stopping short of him winning.

He did his best to douse the fire before he'd hit a ball in anger, then extinguished it completely through two opening rounds over par which dropped him out of contention.

The 42-year-old did his best work on the weekend, and his Sunday 69 showed glimpses of what plenty thought would be on show in spades this week.

Tiger Woods is planning to take a break.

His eagle on the 15th in the final round was his only one for the week but his five-birdie return was the best of his four days helping him jump to a tie for 32nd.

But his major championship return was also an energy-sapping experience given the effort he put in just to get there.

And Woods is in this for the long-term, so won't be rushing a thing with plenty more events to play.

"You know, generally after this tournament I put away the clubs for a while," Woods said.

Tiger Woods is still a major drawcard.

"I usually take three to four weeks off, throughout my entire career, and usually the clubs are put in the closet and I just kind of get away for a while.

"The run up to this event is pretty hard and pretty gruelling. I pushed myself pretty hard to get ready. And I peaked at it four times over the course of my career and it's tiring."

"I'm going to take a little time off. Get back in the gym, get it in good shape and get back at it again."