2018 Rockhampton River Festival line-up revealed

THE ROCKHAMPTON River Festival is only seven weeks away and tipped to be the greatest yet.

A killer line-up of musicians has been revealed for the three day event held from July 13 to 15.

Headline acts include Louise Adams, Young Lions, The Fergies, Jackson Dunn and local band Weathered who will be supported by a long line of local artists.

Manager of Regional Development and Promotions Chris Ireland said the 2018 Rockhampton River Festival events team has been busy ensuring this year is the best event yet, with a focus on attracting some exciting up and coming musicians.

"We have a great mix of 26 musicians this year, with our headliners ranging from Indie, Pop, Rock and Country, which is a great blend of genres that will create a fantastic atmosphere day and night at this years' festival,”Mr Ireland said.

"And if you can't wait until the River Festival, you can get a taste of what's to come by listening to the Sounds of River Festival 2018 playlist on Spotify before you hear them perform live at the Festival.”

The headline acts will feature on the main stage in the 'Shipyard' - a zone sponsored by CQUniversity in the lower Riverside car park between William and Derby Streets.

Local talent will perform at 'The Cube' on Rod Laver Plaza and on a third stage at the Riverside's amphitheatre between Denham and Fitzroy Streets.

Council is proud to have Adani Australia, Tourism and Events Queensland, CQUniversity, Woollam Constructions, McMurtie Consulting Engineers, Empire Apartment Hotel, Triple M, The Morning Bulletin, Victoria Tavern, Pierce Engineering and Stanke Electrics as sponsors for the 2018 Rockhampton River Festival.

ACTS:

HEADLINE:

Louise Adams

Young Lions

The Fergies

Jackson Dunn

SUPPORTING: