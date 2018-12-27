2018's Top 10 political moments in CQ: #10 to 5

SHOALWATER ANNOUNCEMENT: Assistant Minister for Defence, Senator the Hon David Fawcett, Capricornia MP Michelle Landry, Laing O'Rourke spokesperson and defence spokesperson talk up the massive economic windfall for CQ from the project.

SHOALWATER ANNOUNCEMENT: Assistant Minister for Defence, Senator the Hon David Fawcett, Capricornia MP Michelle Landry, Laing O'Rourke spokesperson and defence spokesperson talk up the massive economic windfall for CQ from the project. Leighton Smith

WHAT a year 2018 has been for politics in Central Queensland.

With so many headline grabbing political announcements and controversies served up by our three three levels of government, it was incredibly difficult to narrow down a subjective list of the top 10 of local political stories without missing something worth mentioning.

Despite this, The Morning Bulletin gave this 2018 CQ political review a red hot crack and welcomes reader feedback regarding essential events, announcements, topics and scandals which should have made the list.

Today we're covering #10 to #5 and stay tuned for tomorrow's edition where we will cover the top five.

10. Shoalwater training facility upgrade

Under the Shoalwater Bay Military Training Area upgrade, nearly $1 billion dollars would be spent north of Rockhampton with the revamp will creating important business spin-offs for the city in construction, logistics, transport, tourism, retail, hospitality and accommodation.

After Defence sent out letters in November 2016, flagging the compulsory acquisition of prime agriculture land for the expansion of the training area, a painful debate ensued, coming to a head in February 2017, with former-Prime Mininster Malcolm Turnbull stepped in to confirm land would only be purchased from willing sellers.

In September 2018, Capricornia MP Michelle Landry announced Laing O'Rourke as the successful managing contractor for the Australia-Singapore Military Training Initiative (ASMTI ) in a ""great step forward" for the CQ region, delivering jobs and opportunities with as much as $660 million injected into the local economy.

Laing O'Rourke said they would be focused on forging partnerships and sourcing a local workforce in which they could embed skill-sets, grow local capacity and leave behind a lasting legacy.

Expected to commence construction in 2019, the ASMTI project will invest $2.5 billion to upgrade the Shoalwater Bay training area and a North Queensland training area over 25 years.

The project would see the current 4000 Singapore troops visiting once a year increased to 14000 Singapore troops, visiting bi-annually in nine week blocks, from 2021.

9. Federal leaders visit our region

Speculation raged throughout 2018 whether we'd see a federal election this year or next, with political pundits almost certain we'll be eating democracy sausages sometime in May 2019.

The election result promises to be fascinating with Queensland, featuring a number of marginally held seats (including Capricornia), widely regarded as the state which will determine the result.

Consequently CQ saw an influx of high ranking political personalities roll through the region including Opposition Leader Bill Shorten, who visited in February to name Moranbah coal miner and former union leader Russell "Robbo” Robertson as his candidate to challenge for the seat of Capricornia and in September, hosting town hall meetings and making a number of big spending promises.

In April, former-PM Malcolm Turnbull visited to announce increased federal funds for Rookwood Weir, supported by the new Nationals Leader Michael McCormack who has also visited CQ several times throughout the year in support of project announcements.

Former-Treasurer Scott Morrison visited Rockhampton for the first time in May, in support of his Federal Budget before returning to CQ as PM for a regional Queensland charm offensive with his "ScoMo Express” bus which the media dubbed the "Ghost bus” given that he travelled most of the 1500km journey aboard a Royal Australian Air Force VIP jet.

Other notable visitors were Conservatives party leader Cory Bernardi who hosted a public forum in August and One Nation Party leader Pauline Hanson who joined her Capricornia candidate Wade Rothery in mid-December at a Fish and Chips event in Yeppoon.

8. Rockhampton show split debacle

In 2018, the ongoing argument over who would use a disputed trapezium shaped area of land on the grounds of the Rockhampton Agricultural Show reached an ugly climax.

The issue, which almost derailed the 2017 show, was over the space the Agricultural Show Society wanted for the wood-chopping event and the Showman's Guild wanted for their rides.

Having reached an unresolvable impasse in May, the Showman's Guild took matters into their own hands by boycotting the Rockhampton Show to host their own rival show called the Rocky Super Fair at Callaghan Park, with the Rockhampton Show hosting an agricultural focused alternative.

People voted with their feet with organisers estimating 30,000 attended the fair and just under 11,000 visiting the agricultural show.

Fuming Rockhampton mayor Margaret Strelow said the split was damaging to the city's reputation and economy, warning that council (who was landlord of the show site) would intervene if an agreement wasn't reached.

When it became clear there wouldn't be an agreement, the mayor made good on her threat in August, removing the Agricultural Show Society volunteers from running the event and naming a council funded interim committee in October to run the 2019 event.

7. Political parties in turmoil

We started the year with the Australian Government helmed by Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce, Deputy Liberal party leader Julie Bishop.

For various reasons Mr Turnbull (lost the confidence of the party room/ failure with the NEG), Mr Joyce (stepping down after an extra-martial affair scandal) and Ms Bishop (failed leadership bid), are all either retired or sitting on the backbench with the country now being lead by PM Scott Morrison, Deputy PM Michael McCormack and Deputy Liberal party leader and Treasurer Josh Frydenberg.

The scandal surrounding the exit of these leaders, particularly the August toppling of a sitting PM, took its toll on the coalition's political capital, placing pressure on sitting MP's in marginal seats like Capricornia MP Michelle Landry who said at the time that it was one of the worst weeks of her political career.

Elation followed the week after when she received a promotion and traded in her Chief Whip role to become an Assistant Minister for the Children and Families portfolio.

With the LNP punished in recent by-elections, the Victorian election and recent polls, it appears that the public might not be done venting their anger at the ballot box.

6. Livingstone's big ticket projects

Livingstone Shire mayor Mayor Bill Ludwig said council was continuing to work towards its long-term vision of economic prosperity with major projects completed, or in progress, set to play significant role either directly or indirectly in growing the region's economy

There's a number of exciting projects announced or completed by LSC in 2018.

LSC dramatically intervened in March taking over the remaining construction works for the prolonged Scenic Highway Statue Bay reconstruction project which commenced in late 2016.

By July, it was re-opened with Cr Ludwig saying the work to "restore the Scenic Highway, sea wall and landslip at Statue Bay remains, without doubt, one of the most complex and costly post-cyclone engineering challenges council has ever undertaken”.

In May, the $45 million 2500 square-metre resort style Yeppoon Lagoon pool opened and proved to be immensely popular with one November weekend attracting 7000 patrons alone.

Described "jewel in the crown of the Yeppoon foreshore precinct”, which was jointly funded by all levels of government, the project was expected to increase the number of overnight visitors by up to 20 per cent or 30,000 people each year and create 20 ongoing jobs.

Keppel MP Brittany Lauga said the key priority areas for the $53 million Yeppoon Foreshore and Town Centre Revitalisation Project (Stages 3, 4 & 5) include the Lagoon Pool Precinct, proposed pedestrian bridge across Fig Tree Creek, foreshore promenade and recreation spaces, Anzac Parade street-scape and Beachfront Amphitheatre.

Other exciting projects for the region include the GKI Revitalisation, Zilzie Bay, Keppel Bay Sailing Club Convention Centre and the Surf Lakes project which were likely to generate up to $1.5 billion dollars of private sector investment into the region and over 2000 full time jobs.

The tap to the prototype Yeppoon's Surf Lakes wave pool (which won't be open to the public) was turned on on October 10 with the demonstrator set to pump out 2400 waves per hour.

News of the purchase of the 215 hectare beach front Keppel Cove resort at Zilzie Bay to China's Yuexing Group emerged April.

This year Yuexing appointed two prominent Queensland based design companies to develop draft concept plans to advance their proposed Zilzie Bay development which were expected to be unveiled in the first half of next year and, if approved, will pave the way for one of the largest mainland tourism developments in more than 40 years.

Other notable projects on LSC's radar include waste water treatment and reuse facilities, Emu Park Foreshore Redevelopment, Centenary of Anzac precinct, Gateway business and industry precinct (Stage 2a), Capricorn Coast Homemaker Centre, Centre of Excellence for Disaster Management, Emu Park Sport and Recreation Reserve and the completion of Panorama Drive.