2018's Top 10 political moments in CQ: #5 to 1

POWERING AHEAD: The news of Adani self financing their Carmichael Coal Mine was one of the biggest political moments of the year. Harry Bruce

CENTRAL Queensland has witnessed an epic 2018 in politics.

With so many headline-grabbing political announcements and controversies served up by our three levels of government, it was incredibly difficult to narrow down a subjective list of the top 10 local political stories without missing something worth mentioning.

Despite this, The Morning Bulletin gave this 2018 CQ political review a red hot crack and today we can reveal our top five moments.

5. Rockhampton Regional Council's projects and events

It was a busy year for Rockhampton's Council who hosted outstanding, well attended events, unveiled massive projects and celebrated as other vital projects were given the green light to proceed.

February : It was a month of openings, featuring Mt Morgan's revitalised Streetscape, Smarthub at Customs house, and the new First Turkey Mountain bike trails.

: It was a month of openings, featuring Mt Morgan's revitalised Streetscape, Smarthub at Customs house, and the new First Turkey Mountain bike trails. March: A spectacular water and light show 'River Revery' featuring eight massive pumps, throwing 28 tonnes of water into the air every minute with colourful lights, lasers, fountains, music, LEDs and searchlights was deployed to celebrate the official opening of the $36 million new riverside precinct. The new infrastructure, funded by council, state and federal governments, was a hit with locals and visits alike. The first stage of the Mt Archer canopy walk also opened, revealing a spectacular view of the city.

Livvy Lou caught some of the curious spectators at the Rockhampton Riverbank opening enjoying the light show. Livvy Lou

A spectacular water and light show 'River Revery' celebrated the opening of the $36 million new riverside precinct. Jason Day

April: In excess of 8,500 costumed visitors flocked to Capricon - Rockhampton's Steampunk, Pop Culture, Cosplay Convention at the Rockhampton Library. That made it regional Queensland's largest single day convention forcing a venue switch to the Rockhampton Showgrounds for next year's event.

Capricon: Greg Chapman. Allan Reinikka ROK070418acaprico

May : RRC was a major sponsor of the world famous Beef Australia Expo with over 100,000 visitors, including 1,200 registered international delegates from 43 countries, over 5000 head of cattle entered into the 3 cattle competitions and 3740 school children attended.

: RRC was a major sponsor of the world famous Beef Australia Expo with over 100,000 visitors, including 1,200 registered international delegates from 43 countries, over 5000 head of cattle entered into the 3 cattle competitions and 3740 school children attended. June : The State Government announced a $8 million commitment over two years to support RRC's plan for a new $31.5 million three-storey modern art gallery in Rockhampton, able to host national exhibitions and the nationally significant 1500-piece Rex Pilbeam collection, now worth $14 million.

: The State Government announced a $8 million commitment over two years to support RRC's plan for a new $31.5 million three-storey modern art gallery in Rockhampton, able to host national exhibitions and the nationally significant 1500-piece Rex Pilbeam collection, now worth $14 million. July : Hosted by RRC, Rockhampton River Festival's drew a record breaking 100,000 visitors over three days to the new riverbank precinct to enjoy live music, art, food and entertainment.

: Hosted by RRC, Rockhampton River Festival's drew a record breaking 100,000 visitors over three days to the new riverbank precinct to enjoy live music, art, food and entertainment. August: Following the 2015 destruction of Kershaw Gardens by Tropical Cyclone Marcia, a lengthy effort to restore the gardens culminated in the August re-opening with thousands of visitors flocking to one of the state's best play spaces. It was made possible with $5 million from the state government, $6 million from RRC and $4.6 million under the joint Federal and State Government Category D package.

Following the 2015 destruction of Kershaw Gardens by Tropical Cyclone Marcia, a lengthy effort to restore the gardens culminated in the August re-opening with thousands of visitors flocking to one of the state's best play spaces. It was made possible with $5 million from the state government, $6 million from RRC and $4.6 million under the joint Federal and State Government Category D package. September : River Cruises CQ commenced cruises on the Fitzroy River and thousands got behind RRC's Supercars bid to host a race in 2020.

: River Cruises CQ commenced cruises on the Fitzroy River and thousands got behind RRC's Supercars bid to host a race in 2020. October: After Capricornia MP Michelle Landry wrote a letter of support for RRC's federal grant application earlier in the year, federal funding was officially secured for the construction of the $60 million South Rockhampton Flood Levee which will protect 1,500 homes, businesses, and key infrastructure including two primary schools and the Bruce Highway.

LONG AWAITED: The South Rockhampton Flood Levee promises to shield 1500 properties and avoid expensive clean ups. Contributed

December: Just in time for school holidays, the wheel chair accessible second stage of the jointly funded Mt Archer canopy walk opened, affording breath taking views north and east towards Yeppoon.

Other successful projects and events around Rockhampton funded by all levels of government include new boat ramps, works on Pilbeam drive, infrastructure transforming Mt Archer, Capricorn Food and Wine Festival, the $240 million Capricornia Correctional Centre upgrade, improvements to local schools, $8.4 million upgrade of the North Rockhampton Nursing Centre, $7.5 million Hospital carpark and a $150,000 scoping study for a 10,000 seat stadium at Browne park - estimated to be worth about $120 million to construct.

4. Great Keppel Island Resort Redevelopment

For a decade, the shuttered Great Keppel Island Resort had languished in limbo, much to the anguish of the local community and detriment to CQ's tourism industry with resort developer Tower Holdings was unable to secure government approval for a casino or secure a co-development partner.

The Queensland Government was re-elected in Keppel on the back of a $25 million campaign promise to revitalise the island with a connection to mainland power and water, spending 2018 conducting a scoping study to weigh up and determine the most cost effective strategy to allocate funding.

Jane Bentley shared this image of Great Keppel Island. Jane Bentley

Tired of waiting for action from Tower Holdings, the Queensland Government threatened to take back their suite of leases if rent arrears weren't paid and demolition work hadn't commenced by the end of April.

In March, GKI developer Tower Holdings formally engaged Knight Frank and JLL to undertake an international marketing campaign for the hotel and marina components of the Great Keppel Island redevelopment, kicking off at the end of April.

Just before the government's deadline, Tower sprang into action, commencing demolition of 12 asbestos laden buildings in the decaying resort with a media contingent visiting in August to confirm the completion of the first phase of demolition.

Keppel MP Brittany Lauga and CQG Consulting's Andrew Brown standing in the grounds of the partially demolished Great Keppel Island Resort. Allan Reinikka ROK170818akeppel1

After giving out over 100 requests for information memorandums all over the world, it was announced in October that, Tower Holdings was handing over the proposal to Singapore-Taiwanese company Wei Chao Pty Ltd.

While an agreement has been reached, due diligence is due to be complete by February, after which time the sale will be complete.

3. Rookwood Weir

Promising to providing water security for CQ's councils, water for industry and to unlock $1 billion in agricultural potential of the Fitzroy, while creating 2100 jobs, it has taken Rookwood Weir 12 years to get over the line.

After the new Queensland Government was sworn in, the long anticipated business case for Rookwood Weir emerged in January, revealing the initially quoted price of $260 million would now require another $46 million each from the state and federal governments for the $352 million project to proceed.

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry has the champagne ready to toast with Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull when he announces the funding to build Rookwood Weir. Michelle Gately

Seeking to get the jump on the coalition in February, the Queensland Government and Labor leader Bill Shorten committed within a day of each other the $176 million each to see the project go ahead.

In April, former-Prime Minister Turnbull and his colleagues gathered under the new Boathouse restaurant to hear him commit the full $176 million federal contribution.

Shortly after, another road block emerged in the form of Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk's letter to the PM saying that her government wished forge an agreement with the federal governments to run the weir as a joint venture, sharing operating costs and profits.

For the majority of 2018, government bureaucrats have worked behind the scenes hammering out a joint venture agreement allowing Rookwood Weir to commence construction after the 2019 wet season.

2. Coal projects featuring Adani

The Queensland Government and Australian Governments presented budgets this year that were healthier than expected due to the strength of the resource sector which was largely helped by the strong demand and price of coal.

A fierce war between environmentalists and the pro-coal advocates was waged throughout the year over energy and emissions reduction policy and whether the controversial Adani Carmichael mine should proceed.

After being vetoed by the Queensland Government from receiving a NAIF loan to build their rail line to Abbott Point, and struggling to receive financial backing from Australian and international banks, Adani was forced to go back to the drawing board to develop a strategy to progress their $16.5 billion project.

Their cost cutting solutions emerged in the second half of 2018, with a September announcement stating they would build a rail line half the original length, utilising existing rail infrastructure.

In November they announced a plan to dramatically reduce the output of the mine from 60 million tonnes to 15 million initially, ramping up to 27 million tonnes, removing the short term need for Rockhampton and Townsville City Councils to pay $34 million for the construction of an airport.

Through the help of these cost cutting measures, Adani announced in late November their intention to 100 per cent self fund their Carmichael Mine project, which was now expected to cost $2 billion, rather than relying on external finance.

While attention was squarely focused on Adani throughout the year, other coal mine projects changed hands or were given the green light - most notably the China Stone Coal Project - which received EIS approval in November.

The project neighbours Adani and with an expected yield of 38 million tonnes of thermal coal, will produce more coal than the scaled back Carmichael Mine.

1. Rockhampton Ring Road project

Valued at $1 billion, cutting out 18 sets of traffic lights, moving heavy freight off suburban streets and making Rockhampton's roads safer for all users, the Rockhampton Ring Road promises to be the biggest project CQ has seen in a generation.

The Rockhampton Ring Road was the key piece of road infrastructure recommended in the Fitzroy River Floodplain and Road Planning Study of 2011, which investigated long-term solutions for Bruce Highway flooding, impacts on freight, road and rail transport in and around the city of Rockhampton.

In 2017, the Australian and Queensland Governments announced $65 million funding to commence the planning and preservation phase of the 22km Rockhampton Ring Road and momentum continued to gather throughout 2018 as talk turned to compensating property owners for compulsory acquisitions.

A list of $7.6 billion roads and rail projects was leaked days after Prime Minister Scott Morrison took office in September which showed that Malcolm Turnbull had planned to announce $880 million for a Rockhampton Ring Road in the lead up to the election.

ROAD ANNOUNCEMENT: Capricornai MP Michelle Landry, PM Scott Morrison and DeputyP M Michael McCormack. Allan Reinikka ROK071118amorriso

Seeking to get the jump on the Coalition, Opposition Leader Bill Shorten announced in early September that Labor would commit the funds to complete the project if they won the election, pledging also to commence construction within their term of government.

During his first visit to CQ as Prime Minister in November, Scott Morrison announced $800 million for the much-anticipated project.

The project remains subject to the Queensland Government agreeing to 20 per cent of the costs.

The contract for the planning phase of the Rockhampton Ring Road was awarded to multinational engineering firm AECOM in December.

This month, a 'Third Bridge' public forum revealed that Transport and Main Roads had completed the gazetting process, finalising the list of properties affected by the road and rail corridor with the acquisition process now expected to speed up.

While but no timeline was offered about when the acquisition process would complete, the project was estimated to hire 780 workers and be complete by 2023.