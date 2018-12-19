2019 Community Grants open

An abandoned steel vessel off to wrecking yard for metal recycling.

IF YOU have a bright idea to protect or restore our local environment, Fitzroy Basin Association Inc. (FBA) have officially opened their 2019 round of Community Grants, with Regional Land Partnership funding from the Australian Government's National Landcare Program to help make it happen.

The grants are designed to enable the community to participate in innovative and grassroot environmental initiatives, with up to $10,000 available for each project.

FBA's Community Participation Officer Lisa Del Riccio said this year, FBA is also seeking to support agricultural- focused projects promoting sustainable land management.

"In the past round of Community Grants, FBA allocated funds to Yeppoon Inlet Association, Surfrider Foundation Capricorn Coast, Greening Australia and Conservation Volunteers Australia just to name a few,” Ms Del Riccio said.

"Combined, these projects supported endemic species, established native gardens, controlled pests and reduced marine debris in substantial volumes across the Fitzroy region.

"In every project, a strong community spirit shone through, with volunteers making change happen.

"Our Community Grants scheme is a unique opportunity that supports local, grassroot campaigns to get their local ideas off the ground.

"We invite submissions from all areas, backgrounds and groups across the Fitzroy NRM region to ensure a diverse spread of projects are supported.

"The FBA team are excited to review incoming submissions, support their development and witness the impact they will have for our environment.”

For more information about the 2019 Community Grants scheme, download the submission form or check eligibility requirements, you can visit www.fba.org.au or email lisa.delriccio@fba.org.au or phone 49992800.