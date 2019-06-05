Cup rivalry doesn’t get more intense than this

AUSTRALIA and West Indies have had quite a World Cup rivalry over the years. From the very first final to a controversial Super Six match in 1999, there have been some memorable encounters.

WEST INDIES CLAIM FIRST TITLE, 1975 FINAL

The maiden World Cup had a final to remember when Clive Lloyd whacked 102 from 85 balls to help the West Indies to 8-291 from their 60 overs.

In a time before one-day cricket was a complete run-feast, Lloyd took the game away from Australia after they earlier had the crowd favourites 3-50.

West Indies' other big gun Viv Richards then stepped up in the field.

With Australia cruising at 1-81, he pulled off three run-outs to put the Windies on top and en route to the title.

Clive Lloyd was in premium form in the 1975 World Cup final.

WINDIES SURVIVE THE GROUPS, 1996 GROUP MATCH

After forfeiting to Sri Lanka on security concerns and then being shocked by Kenya, the might of the Caribbean needed to beat Australia to even just qualify for the quarter-finals.

After Ricky Ponting (102) helped Australia to 6-229, the two-time champions looked in trouble at 2-26.

But Brian Lara (60) and captain Richie Richardson (93no) took West Indies to safety and a four-wicket victory with seven balls to spare.

WARNE WORKS HIS MAGIC, 1996 SEMI-FINAL

Arguably Shane Warne's finest hour in a World Cup, even topping his brilliance from the semi-final against South Africa three years later.

After Australia struggled to 8-207 from 4-15 early, West Indies were cruising at 2-165 in reply.

Enter Warne. He took 3-6 in a spell that turned the match, while McGrath also claimed the two key scalps of Shivnarine Chanderpaul and Roger Harper as none of Windies' last six batsmen scored more than three.

Australia ended up winning by six, as the Windies lost 8-37.

AUSSIES GO SLOW IN 1999

It will hardly be remembered as a great match but it was controversial.

With the Super Six stage added to the 1999 tournament, teams carried their points through from group games against sides who also progressed.

Having already lost to New Zealand and Pakistan, Australia desperately needed West Indies to advance.

Strategically, they took 40 overs to chase down 111 after Glenn McGrath (5-14) ripped through their opponents' top order.

They were heavily criticised and the plan failed when New Zealand beat Scotland inside 18 overs the next day to qualify ahead of the Windies on net-run-rate.

OVERALL WORLD CUP RECORD

Played: 9 Australia: 4 West Indies: 5

Highest score: Matthew Hayden - 158 (2007)

Best figures: Winston Davis - 7-51 (1983).