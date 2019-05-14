Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Priscilla Hon has made big inroads over the last 12 months.
Priscilla Hon has made big inroads over the last 12 months.
Tennis

Young Aussies rewarded with Roland Garros gift

by Paul Malone
14th May 2019 2:23 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

QUEENSLAND'S Fed Cup team member Priscilla Hon has been gifted a wildcard by Tennis Australia into this month's French Open.

Hon, ranked no.134, has been rewarded for improvement forged in the heat of overseas Grand Slam qualifying rounds last year.

The 21-year-old from Brisbane, who started 2019 ranked No.157, was a first-time winner in Fed Cup when she partnered Ash Barty to a win in a decisive doubles match in the tie in the United States in February.

 

Hon was a non-playing team member in Australia's semi-final win over Belarus last month in Brisbane and will look to assemble a case for selection in November's final against France with form over coming months.

The reciprocal wildcard, swapped with the French Federation for Grand Slam events, for Australian men went to former Roland Garros junior champion Alexei Popyrin, who has improved his ranking this year 38 places to No.109.

More Stories

alexei popyrin french open grand slam priscilla hon tennis wildcards

Top Stories

    'Show mercy': Bilo family's final legal bid dismissed

    premium_icon 'Show mercy': Bilo family's final legal bid dismissed

    News SUPPORTERS of a Tamil family facing deportation are desperate for the Federal Government to "show mercy" after the family's final court action was rejected.

    New Bowen Basin mine approved with 1500 jobs

    premium_icon New Bowen Basin mine approved with 1500 jobs

    Breaking The mine will encourage workers to live locally.

    LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Facts on the finch

    premium_icon LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Facts on the finch

    Letters to the Editor It became extinct around Rockhampton during the early to mid 70s

    Barra stocking case strengthens as politicians weigh in

    premium_icon Barra stocking case strengthens as politicians weigh in

    Business The integral group continues fight for secure stocks for the Fitzroy