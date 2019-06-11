REVEALED: The 2019 Helpmann Award nominees

Sean Rees-Wemyss as Albus Potter and Helpmann nominee William McKenna as Scorpius Malfoy in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

THE Cursed Child hasn't cast its spell just on Harry Potter fans.

The two-part play, which has taken up residence in Melbourne for at least the next two years, has also left its mark on critics - earning an impressive eight Helpmann Award nominations.

The play leads this year's nominees alongside Belvoir's modern Australian work Counting &Cracking in Australia's answer to Broadway's Tony Awards.

In another win for the Victorian city, Melbourne will host the Helpmanns for the first time this year. With 42 categories, the awards ceremony will be spread across two nights.

Now in its 19th year, the awards recognise distinguished achievement and excellence in Australia's live performance sectors including musicals, contemporary music, comedy, opera and classical music, theatre, ballet, dance and physical theatre, presentations for children and young people, regional touring and cabaret.

"Over the past 18 years the Helpmann Awards have had 12,000 entries and announced over 2,900 nominees which highlight the artistry and excellence in Australia's dynamic live performance industry which is enjoyed by over 18 million people each year," Live Performance Australia Chief Executive Evelyn Richardson said.

Opera Australia earned 23 nominations in total for various productions including West Side Story.

The unique character of Hobart's midwinter festival Dark Mofo will be honoured with the Best Special Event Award.

Queensland's nominees include Ipswich's three-day country music festival CMC Rocks, which is up for Best Contemporary Music Festival, Teatro alla Scala and QPAC for the ballet Giselle and Sara Macliver in concert with Queensland's Camerata chamber orchestra.

The Helpmann Awards will be held over two nights, July 14 and 15, at Arts Centre Melbourne.

The 2019 Helpmann Award nominees:

BEST BALLET

Aurum, The Australian Ballet

Carmen, Semperoper Ballett

Dracula, West Australian Ballet

Giselle, Teatro alla Scala and QPAC

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY IN A BALLET, DANCE OR PHYSICAL THEATRE PRODUCTION

Antony Hamilton, Forever & Ever, Sydney Dance Company

Garry Stewart, The Beginning of Nature, Australian Dance Theatre

Hofesh Shechter, Grand Finale, Hofesh Shechter Company and Adelaide Festival

Rafael Bonachela, ab [intra], Sydney Dance Company

BEST DANCE PRODUCTION

Forever & Ever, Sydney Dance Company

Grand Finale, Hofesh Shechter Company and Adelaide Festival

Overture, Arts House and Jo Lloyd

The Beginning of Nature, Australian Dance Theatre

BEST FEMALE DANCER IN A BALLET, DANCE OR PHYSICAL THEATRE PRODUCTION

Ashley Mclellan, Dust, Dancenorth Australia and Liminal Spaces, with Brisbane Festival, Sydney Festival, Ten Days on the Island, Merrigong Theatre Company, Monash Academy of Performing Arts and Théâtre National de Chaillot

Carina Roberts, Dracula, West Australian Ballet

Charmene Yap, Cinco ,Sydney Dance Company

Tara Jade Samaya, Common Ground, Chunky Move

BEST MALE DANCER IN A BALLET, DANCE OR PHYSICAL THEATRE PRODUCTION

Kevin Jackson, Spartacus, The Australian Ballet

Kimball Wong, The Beginning of Nature, Australian Dance Theatre

Nelson Earl, ab [intra], Sydney Dance Company

Waangenga Blanco, Dark Emu, Bangarra Dance Theatre

BEST VISUAL OR PHYSICAL THEATRE PRODUCTION

Man With The Iron Neck, Legs On The Wall

Out Of Chaos... , Gravity & Other Myths

Personal, Jodee Mundy Collaborations

Playlist, PYT Fairfield

BEST CABARET PERFORMER

Ali McGregor, Yma Sumac - The Peruvian Songbird, Adelaide Festival Centre's Adelaide Cabaret Festival

Dickie Beau, Re-Member Me, Perth Festival

Libby O'Donovan, Kate Leigh - The Worst Woman in Sydney, Adelaide Festival Centre's Adelaide Cabaret Festival

Michaela Burger, A Migrant's Son, Adelaide Festival Centre's Adelaide Cabaret Festival

BEST COMEDY PERFORMER

Anne Edmonds, What's Wrong With You?, A Token Event

Cassie Workman, Giantess, Century

Damien Power, Man Puts His Dreams In A Sock, A Token Event

Hannah Gadsby, Douglas, A Token Event

James Acaster, Cold Lasagne Hate Myself 1999, Melbourne International Comedy Festival

Rhys Nicholson, Nice People Nice Things Nice Situations, Century

BEST AUSTRALIAN CONTEMPORARY CONCERT

Darwin Festival and RPM Records and Bad Apples Music, RPM vs Bad Apples

Kylie Minogue and Frontier Touring, Roundhouse Entertainment and Mellen Events, Golden Tour 2019

Paul Kelly and Frontier Touring, Making Gravy 2018

Tim Minchin and Live Nation Australasia, Back

BEST CONTEMPORARY MUSIC FESTIVAL

Chugg Entertainment and Rob Potts Entertainment Edge, CMC Rocks 2019

Museum Of Old and New Art (MONA), MONA FOMA 2019

Vivid Live 2018 and Sydney Opera House Presents, Vivid LIVE 2018

WOMADelaide Foundation, WOMADelaide 2019

BEST INTERNATIONAL CONTEMPORARY CONCERT

Celine Dion and Frontier Touring, Concerts West and Aeg Presents, Celine Dion - Live 2018

Christine and The Queens And Perth Festival, Christine and The Queens

David Byrne and Frontier Touring, American Utopia Tour 2018

The Killers and Frontier Touring, The Killers 2018

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Gabriela Tylesova, Twelfth Night, Melbourne Theatre Company

Jennifer Irwin, Dark Emu, Bangarra Dance Theatre

Katrina Lindsay, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child (Parts One and Two), Sonia Friedman Productions, Colin Callender and Harry Potter Theatrical Productions, and Australian Executive Producer, Michael Cassel

Renée Mulder, The Harp in the South: Part One and Part Two, Sydney Theatre Company

BEST LIGHTING DESIGN

Damien Cooper, ab [intra], Sydney Dance Company

Mark Howett, The Long Forgotten Dream, Sydney Theatre Company

Neil Austin, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child (Parts One and Two), Sonia Friedman Productions, Colin Callender and Harry Potter Theatrical Productions, and Australian Executive Producer, Michael Cassel

Nick Schlieper, Saint Joan, Sydney Theatre Company

BEST MUSIC DIRECTION

Aaron Wyatt, Speechless, Tura New Music and Perth Festival

Andrea Molino, Wozzeck, Opera Australia

Erin Helyard, Artaserse, Pinchgut Opera

Jordan De Souza, Komische Oper Berlin's The Magic Flute, Adelaide Festival and Perth Festival by arrangement with Arts Projects Australia

BEST NEW AUSTRALIAN WORK

Adriane Daff, Arielle Gray, Chris Isaacs, Tim Watts, Gita Bezard, Ben Collins, Matthew Edgerton, Jeffrey Jay Fowler, Caitri Jones, Michael Maclean, Jo Morris, Kristie Smith, Clare Testoni And Anthony Watts, Lé Nør [the rain], The Last Great Hunt, Perth Festival, Perth Institute of Contemporary Art and Mandurah Performing Arts Centre

Felix Riebl, Spinifex Gum, Adelaide Festival, Sydney Festival and Monash Academy of Performing Arts

Kate Mulvany, The Harp in the South: Part One and Part Two, Sydney Theatre Company

Nakkiah Lui, Blackie Blackie Brown: The Traditional Owner of Death, Sydney Theatre Company and Malthouse Theatre

S.Shakthidharan and Eamon Flack, Counting & Cracking, Belvoir & Co-Curious

Ursula Yovich and Alana Valentine, Barbara and the Camp Dogs, Belvoir

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

Imogen Heap, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child (Parts One and Two), Sonia Friedman Productions, Colin Callender and Harry Potter Theatrical Productions, and Australian Executive Producer, Michael Cassel

Kate Miller-Heidke and Keir Nuttall, Twelfth Night, Melbourne Theatre Company

Ursula Yovich, Alana Valentine and Adm Ventoura, Barbara and the Camp Dogs, Belvoir

William Barton, The Long Forgotten Dream, Sydney Theatre Company

BEST SCENIC DESIGN

Adriane Daff, Arielle Gray, Chris Isaacs, Tim Watts, Anthony Watts, Gita Bezard, Jeffrey Jay Fowler, Caitri Jones, Jo Morris, Kristie Smith And Clare Testoni, Lé Nør [the rain], The Last Great Hunt, Perth Festival, Perth Institute of Contemporary Art and Mandurah Performing Arts Centre

Brian Thomson, Handa Opera on Sydney Harbour: West Side Story, Opera Australia

Christine Jones, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child (Parts One and Two), Sonia Friedman Productions, Colin Callender and Harry Potter Theatrical Productions, and Australian Executive Producer, Michael Cassel

Dale Ferguson, Counting & Cracking, Belvoir & Co-Curious

Jacob Nash, The Long Forgotten Dream, Sydney Theatre Company

BEST SOUND DESIGN

Gareth Fry, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child (Parts One and Two), Sonia Friedman Productions, Colin Callender and Harry Potter Theatrical Productions, and Australian Executive Producer, Michael Cassel

Nate Edmondson, The Harp in the South: Part One and Part Two, Sydney Theatre Company

Stefan Gregory, Counting & Cracking, Belvoir & Co-Curious

Steve Francis, Dark Emu, Bangarra Dance Theatre

BEST SPECIAL EVENT

DARK MOFO 2018, Museum of Old and New Art

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY IN A MUSICAL

Amy Campbell, In The Heights, Sydney Opera House and The Arthouse Wyong Presents, produced by Blue Saint Productions in association with Neil Gooding

Joshua Bergasse, Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory The New Musical, John Frost, Craig Donnell, Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures, Langley Park Productions and Neal Street Productions

Julio Monge, Handa Opera on Sydney Harbour: West Side Story, Opera Australia

Malik Le Nost and Mitchell Woodcock, Saturday Night Fever, John Frost in Association with Robert Stigwood

BEST DIRECTION OF A MUSICAL

Francesca Zambello, Handa Opera on Sydney Harbour: West Side Story, Opera Australia

Hal Prince, Evita, Opera Australia, John Frost and David Ian

Jack O'Brien, Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory The New Musical, John Frost, Craig Donnell, Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures, Langley Park Productions and Neal Street Productions

Luke Joslin, In The Heights, Sydney Opera House and The Arthouse Wyong Presents, produced by Blue Saint Productions in association with Neil Gooding

BEST FEMALE ACTOR IN A MUSICAL

Luisa Scrofani, In The Heights, Sydney Opera House and The Arthouse Wyong Presents, produced by Blue Saint Productions in association with Neil Gooding

Natalie Abbott, Muriel's Wedding the Musical, Global Creatures

Tina Arena, Evita, Opera Australia, John Frost and David Ian

Ursula Yovich, Barbara and the Camp Dogs, Belvoir

BEST FEMALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A MUSICAL

Elaine Crombie, Barbara and the Camp Dogs, Belvoir

Karli Dinardo, Handa Opera on Sydney Harbour: West Side Story, Opera Australia

Lucy Maunder, Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory The New Musical, John Frost, Craig Donnell, Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures, Langley Park Productions and Neal Street Productions

Pippa Grandison, Muriel's Wedding the Musical, Global Creatures

BEST MALE ACTOR IN A MUSICAL

Alexander Lewis, Handa Opera on Sydney Harbour: West Side Story, Opera Australia

Blake Bowden, The Book of Mormon, Anne Garefino, Scott Rudin, Important Musicals and John Frost

Brent Hill, School of Rock the Musical, GWB Entertainment and S&Co in association with Kham Inc by arrangement with The Really Useful Group Limited

Paul Slade Smith, Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory The New Musical, John Frost, Craig Donnell, Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures, Langley Park Productions and Neal Street Productions

BEST MALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A MUSICAL

Joel Granger, The Book of Mormon, Anne Garefino, Scott Rudin, Important Musicals and John Frost

Mark Hill, Handa Opera on Sydney Harbour: West Side Story, Opera Australia

Marty Alix, In The Heights, Sydney Opera House and The Arthouse Wyong Presents, produced by Blue Saint Productions in association with Neil Gooding

Tony Sheldon, Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory The New Musical, John Frost, Craig Donnell, Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures, Langley Park Productions and Neal Street Productions

BEST MUSICAL

Barbara And The Camp Dogs, Belvoir

HANDA Opera on Sydney Harbour: West Side Story, Opera Australia

In The Heights, Sydney Opera House and The Arthouse Wyong Presents, produced by Blue Saint Productions in association with Neil Gooding

Roald Dahl's Charlie and The Chocolate Factory, John Frost, Craig Donnell, Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures, Langley Park Productions and Neal Street Productions

BEST CHAMBER AND/OR INSTRUMENTAL ENSEMBLE CONCERT

Gabrieli Consort & Players - Purcell's King Arthur, Melbourne Recital Centre and State Opera of South Australia

Sabine Meyer & Alliage Quintett, Musica Viva Australia

Sara Macliver In Concert With Camerata, Camerata - Queensland's Chamber Orchestra

Sretensky Monastery Choir, Adelaide Festival

BEST DIRECTION OF AN OPERA

Barrie Kosky and Suzanne Andrade and 1927, Komische Oper Berlin's The Magic Flute, Adelaide Festival and Perth Festival by arrangement with Arts Projects Australia

Lindy Hume, Don Giovanni, Opera Queensland

Sarah Giles, Lorelei, Victorian Opera

William Kentridge, Wozzeck, Opera Australia

BEST FEMALE PERFORMER IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN AN OPERA

Aleksandra Olczyk, Komische Oper Berlin's The Magic Flute, Adelaide Festival and Perth Festival by arrangement with Arts Projects Australia

Emma Pearson, Carmen in the Square, State Opera South Australia

Natalie Aroyan, Die Meistersinger von Nürnberg, Opera Australia

Taryn Fiebig, Metamorphosis, Opera Australia

BEST FEMALE PERFORMER IN AN OPERA

Jessica Pratt, Lucia di Lammermoor, Opera Australia

Lise Lindstrom, Salome, Opera Australia

Lorina Gore, Wozzeck, Opera Australia

Vivica Genaux, Artaserse, Pinchgut Opera

BEST INDIVIDUAL CLASSICAL MUSIC PERFORMANCE

Asher Fisch, Tristan und Isolde, West Australian Symphony Orchestra

Diana Doherty, Sydney Symphony Orchestra 2019 Season Opening Gala: Doherty plays Westlake, Sydney Symphony Orchestra

Stuart Skelton, Tristan und Isolde, West Australian Symphony Orchestra

Vivica Genaux, Vivica Genaux in Concert, Pinchgut Opera

BEST MALE PERFORMER IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN AN OPERA

Derek Welton, Parsifal, Victorian Opera

John Longmuir, Wozzeck, Opera Australia

Nicholas Jones, Die Meistersinger von Nürnberg, Opera Australia

Tom Erik Lie, Komische Oper Berlin's The Magic Flute, Adelaide Festival and Perth Festival by arrangement with Arts Projects Australia

BEST MALE PERFORMER IN AN OPERA

Aaron Blake, Komische Oper Berlin's The Magic Flute, Adelaide Festival and Perth Festival by arrangement with Arts Projects Australia

David Hansen, Artaserse, Pinchgut Opera

Michael Fabiano, Werther, Opera Australia

Michael Honeyman, Wozzeck, Opera Australia

Simon Lobelson, Metamorphosis, Opera Australia

BEST OPERA

Artaserse, Pinchgut Opera

Komische Oper Berlin's The Magic Flute, Arts Projects Australia, Adelaide Festival and Perth Festival

Metamorphosis, Opera Australia

Wozzeck, Opera Australia

BEST SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA CONCERT

Daniel Barenboim Conducting Staatskapelle Berlin, Sydney Opera House Presents

Mahler Chamber Orchestra, Adelaide Festival

Mahler Six: Simone Young Conducts, Sydney Symphony Orchestra and Simone Young

Tristan Und Isolde, West Australian Symphony Orchestra

BEST PRESENTATION FOR CHILDREN AND YOUNG PEOPLE

A Call To Dance, Performing Lines

Baba Yaga, Windmill Theatre Company and Imaginate

Robot Song, Arena Theatre Company

Wolfgang's Magical Musical Circus, Circa

BEST REGIONAL TOURING PRODUCTION

ab [intra], Sydney Dance Company

Bennelong, Bangarra Dance Theatre

Prize Fighter, La Boite Theatre Company

The Beginning of Nature, Australian Dance Theatre

BEST DIRECTION OF A PLAY

Declan Greene, Blackie Blackie Brown: The Traditional Owner of Death, Sydney Theatre Company and Malthouse Theatre

Eamon Flack and S. Shakthidharan, Counting & Cracking, Belvoir & Co-Curious

Imara Savage, Saint Joan, Sydney Theatre Company

Kip Williams, The Harp in the South: Part One and Part Two, Sydney Theatre Company

BEST FEMALE ACTOR IN A PLAY

Helen Thomson, Mary Stuart, Sydney Theatre Company

Kate Mulvany, Every Brilliant Thing, Belvoir

Melita Jurisic, Arbus & West, Melbourne Theatre Company

Paula Arundell, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child (Parts One and Two), Sonia Friedman Productions, Colin Callender and Harry Potter Theatrical Productions, and Australian Executive Producer, Michael Cassel

Sarah Snook, Saint Joan, Sydney Theatre Company



BEST FEMALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A PLAY

Helen Thomson, The Harp in the South: Part One and Part Two, Sydney Theatre Company

Maude Davey, Melancholia, Malthouse Theatre

Vaishnavi Suryaprakash, Counting & Cracking, Belvoir & Co-Curious

Zoe Terakes, A View from the Bridge, Melbourne Theatre Company

BEST MALE ACTOR IN A PLAY

Amer Hlehel, TAHA, Arts Centre Melbourne by arrangement with Arts Projects Australia

Kelton Pell, Summer of the Seventeenth Doll, Black Swan State Theatre Company

Prakash Belawadi, Counting & Cracking, Belvoir & Co-Curious

Wayne Blair, The Long Forgotten Dream, Sydney Theatre Company

BEST MALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A PLAY

Antonythasan Jesuthasan, Counting & Cracking, Belvoir & Co-Curious

Ash Flanders, Blackie Blackie Brown: The Traditional Owner of Death, Sydney Theatre Company and Malthouse Theatre

Paul Blackwell, Faith Healer, A Belvoir Production presented by State Theatre Company South Australia

William McKenna, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child (Parts One and Two), Sonia Friedman Productions, Colin Callender and Harry Potter Theatrical Productions, and Australian Executive Producer, Michael Cassel

BEST PRODUCTION OF A PLAY

Blackie Blackie Brown: The Traditional Owner Of Death, Sydney Theatre Company and Malthouse Theatre

Counting & Cracking, Belvoir & Co-Curious

Harry Potter And The Cursed Child (Parts One and Two), Sonia Friedman Productions, Colin Callender and Harry Potter Theatrical Productions, and Australian Executive Producer, Michael Cassel

Song For A Weary Throat, Rawcus

The Harp In The South: Part One and Part Two, Sydney Theatre Company

The Second Woman, Performing Lines