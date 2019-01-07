2019 is off to a bright start in Central Queensland

Hi valued subscribers,

Call me optimistic, but I'm heading into 2019 full of hope and enthusiasm for our region.

In my 20 years here, I have never seen so many major public works projects under way or about to start.

The $121 million upgrade of the Bruce Highway northern access, the $242 million Capricornia Correctional Centre expansion, the $342 million Rookwood Weir, the $75 million duplication of the Capricorn Highway between Gracemere and Rocky are four of the big projects that are locked in.

One to be added to the list is the $60 million South Rockhampton levee which is awaiting final approval of the council's business case by the Federal Government.

All these works add up to at least 1000 jobs.

These are substantial undertakings with some set to take four years to complete.

All the while the $1 billion Rockhampton Ring Road is looming to provide years of work for a large workforce when construction starts sometime between 2020 and 2022.

Both the government and the opposition have promised to deliver it in the next term.

We also have hundreds of guaranteed Adani jobs on ice when its mine construction starts this year - providing there are no more hidden surprises from the State Government.

While the economy is set to fire up with this injection of new jobs, the rental vacancy rate for the Rockhampton Region is already sitting around 2.3 per cent, Livingstone lower still.

This, with the irresistible force of job growth, should provide the catalyst to fuel a home construction recovery.

That is the sector that provides a stack of flow-on jobs and will add another layer of concrete to the region's recovery.

Until next time, may you stay safe and prosper.

Frazer Pearce

Editor, The Morning Bulletin.