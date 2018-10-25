2019 draw: The big five games for the Titans
EVERY game matters on the road to an NRL premiership, but some clashes have more meaning, more feeling.
These are the big five games that matter to the Gold Coast Titans in 2019.
Round 1 v Canberra Raiders at Cbus Super Stadium
The Titans open their 2019 campaign against the Raiders on the Gold Coast. Former Canberra prop Shannon Boyd will confront his old club for the first time. The two teams met in Round 1 last season with the Titans coming out 30-28 winners in a pulsating clash.
Round 5 v Penrith Panthers at Cbus Super Stadium
The Gold Coast has become a home for many ex-Penrith players due to coach Garth Brennan's connection to the Panthers. Utility Tyrone Peachey will face his former teammates for the first time on the Gold Coast in a clash that could also feature ex-Panthers Bryce Cartwright, Leilani Latu and Mitch Rein.
Round 14 v New Zealand Warriors at Cbus Super Stadium
The Warriors game on the Gold Coast is regularly one of the Titans' best-attended matches due to the big population of New Zealand expats in the region. The Friday afternoon timeslot of 6pm is not very fan-friendly though, which could hurt what is one of the Gold Coast's biggest cash earners of the year.
Round 19 v Brisbane Broncos at Cbus Super Stadium
The Titans will be looking for revenge in the Southeast Queensland derby after being flogged 34-0 by the Broncos at Cbus Super Stadium last season. If both teams are tracking well, this crowd could go close to a sell-out.
Round 22 v Parramatta Eels at Cbus Super Stadium
Jarryd Hayne potentially returns to the Gold Coast for the first time since quitting the Titans. Hayne was injured when Parramatta played at Cbus Super Stadium last season and this could be his first venture back to the coast after quitting the club at the end of 2017. Hayne is yet to re-sign with the Eels though, which could throw a spanner in the works.