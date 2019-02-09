2019 tri season to launch into action at Emu Park tomorrow

Competitors will hit Emu Park for the first Fitzroy Frogs triathlon of the year tomorrow.

TRIATHLON: Fitzroy Frogs Triathlon Club's 2019 race season will spring to life at Emu Park tomorrow.

Competitors will take on enticer (beginner) and sprint (short course) distances in triathlon, duathlon and aquathlon events from 6.45am.

Frogs president Craig McCormack was hoping for as many as 75 people on course.

"I think people are very keen. They know there's plenty happening this year and general interest is up,” he said.

"We've also had a lot of newcomers expressing interest so I think the word is definitely getting out there.

"The main message is that you don't have to be a super star athlete; you just need to come along and enjoy it.”

Sixty-five participants took on the club's Australia Day swim, which launched what will be the biggest year yet for the club.

"We've got a lot happening this year. It's the busiest calendar we've seen,” McCormack said.

"We are mixing things up and providing a variety of events in a bid to get as many Central Queenslanders as we can involved in triathlon-based events.

"We've been busy planning the junior and women's only triathlons which will be held in Rockhampton in March.

"We've also met with the organisers for the Great Keppel Island trail run/hike event in June and it's set to be bigger and better this time around.”

Online registrations for tomorrow's triathlon close at noon today.