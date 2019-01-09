2019: What hair styles are going to be popular this year

GIRL GANG: The girls at Mirror Mirror Hair and Beauty Room, Shanae Titmus, Chinara Hulls, Carmen Thompson and Kate Bimrose

GIRL GANG: The girls at Mirror Mirror Hair and Beauty Room, Shanae Titmus, Chinara Hulls, Carmen Thompson and Kate Bimrose Jann Houley

EMBRACING your natural colour is the mantra for 2019.

Rockhampton hairdresser Kate Bimrose, 32, of Mirror Mirror Hair and Beauty Room says natural is the new black in this year's hair trends.

"I think a lot more natural, ombre and balayage have really come in and asymmetrical haircuts,” she said.

In the younger demographics, she said she is still seeing a lot of blondes.

"Everyone wants to be blonde, different shades of blonde, different tones, not just platinum blondes,” she said.

Pinks and softer pastels are also becoming popular.

"Dead, dead straight hair is on the way down, even in the younger girls, long spiral perms are still trendy.

For the older ladies, Ms Bimrose said a lot of people were going naturally grey.

"They are lightening out their older colour, which is also low maintenance,” she said.

"It's something you don't have to get done every four to six weeks.”

MIRROR MIRROR'S TOP HAIR TIPS:

Don't buy anything from supermarkets, use good salon quality products

Brush your hair before you shampoo

Sleep with your hair up to make it less knotty or in a plait if it's long

Use a daily leave in moisturiser

Kate has just moved her salon to the Metro Centre, on the corner of High and Musgrave Sts, across from Stockland in the Nandos complex.

The move comes just 11 months after starting her own business and taking that "daunting” first leap.

"I was really hesitant, there is a hairdresser on every corner,” Kate said.

"Success comes down to a point of difference.

"We try to be personable... we're not going to have six clients in each at a time... we really spend the time with our clients.

"Our prices aren't exorbitant... they are something that is affordable... If you don't need to have something done every time we say we don't think you need that.

"We want to look after your hair not just grab your money.”

MIRROR MIRROR HAIR AND BEAUTY ROOM:

Metro Centre, shop 7/235 Musgrave St

07 4927 6730

Ladies style cutting, foiling, balayage, colour correction, tape extensions

Formal styling and make up

Beauty services

Kate became a hairdresser straight out of school at 17 and now has more than 15 years in the industry, including 10 years working in and managing the Stefan hair salon in Stockland.

Being a busy mum of three kids, she thought it was time to do her own thing.

"It's a bit too hard to work for someone else in a shopping centre... so I thought I would go out on my own and see how we go,” Kate said.

In February last year she opened a salon in Wandal. Within a month, she employed another hairdresser and added extra stations after three months.

"The response has been really good, I started out thinking we would just do two or three haircuts and that would be fine,” she said.

But the salon quickly outgrew the space, pushing for the move to the northside and a larger shop front.

"It's bigger so we can accommodate more clients and staff and put on a apprentice this year,” she said.

There are now four staff at the salon, including herself and the move has worked out for the best, connecting with new and old clients.

"We have had clients from five to 10 years ago that have found us and come back,” Kate said.