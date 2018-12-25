2019:Rocky's big projects scheduled for completion next year

ON THE GO: Construction at the Aldi site on Gladstone Rd. It is expected to open in late 2019.

THERE are many new projects scheduled and planned for the year 2019.

One of the biggest mysteries will be what will happen to the old Bunnings building. Nothing has been planned or lodged yet but the site did sell to a Sydney-based company last month for $10 million.

The former Bunnings Warehouse site sold for $10 million in November.

It will also be interesting to see what developments will occur on Great Keppel Island after it sold to Singapore-based couple, Isabella and CK Wei.

One of the main hospitality riverfront restaurants also remains empty after The Edge Restaurant closed in September.

Here are just a few of the exciting new projects planned:

Aldi, Gladstone Rd: Expected to open late 2019

Carl's Jr, George St: Expected to open in October

Masonic Club transformation, cnr Kent and William Sts: Hospitality and accommodation centre: Expected to be open September.

Stockland Rockhampton: Application lodged for an extension of floor space 2,066, near Kmart for a new discount department store.

This was lodged in April and no date has been set yet or what store. North American discount chain TK Maxx is rumoured. Another expansion near cinema and plans to add seventh screen.

Fast Food outlet, Parkhurst Town Centre: Application was lodged in August. Planning for an early 2019 opening date.

Cranston's Pies, Albert St: early 2019

Skyview apartments are set to open in 2019. Contributed

SkyView Complex, Victoria Pde: 12 unit apartments, $8 million project. Construction nearing completion.

Was scheduled for October 2018.

United Petroleum, cnr Alma and Albert St: 24 hour service station and convenience store, construction has started.