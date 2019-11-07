2020 event: ‘Get your mate, push him in a wheelbarrow’

RACE READY: Mayor Margaret Strelow and TV personality and Rocky River Run Ambassador, Scott Hillier can’t wait for next year’s event.

RACE READY: Mayor Margaret Strelow and TV personality and Rocky River Run Ambassador, Scott Hillier can’t wait for next year’s event.

THE only way Creek to Coast host Scott Hillier would participate in the 2020 7 Rocky River Run was if he could trawl across the bridges throughout the race – so rather than running he is hosting the event.

The 7 television media personality will be the master of ceremonies at the 2020 event scheduled for May 24.

“The course is just amazing running along the banks of the Fitzroy,” Scott said.

“You don’t have to be an elite athlete to do it – we have varied distances – there is something there that suits everyone.

“Get your mate and push him in a wheelbarrow.”

When he takes the microphone at the run Scott will not only be promoting the race, but a location that cannot be “rivalled”.

“Can I think of any Queensland destination that rivals Rockhampton, the answer is one word – no,” Scott said.

“I like to promote Rockhampton as not only a place to stay for an event but a destination to bring their family back to.”

In its 13th year, the major beneficiaries of the event will be Ronald McDonald House and an organisation focused on mental health – two charities Scott holds dearly.

“I’ve been touched personally by both charities,” he said.

Last year, the event collectively raised $20,000 for the two major beneficiaries along with several other community groups.

Entries are now open for Rockhampton’s largest running event with 2km, 5km, 10km and 21km events all available and more than $4,000 of prize money is available.

Rockhampton Region mayor Margaret Strelow said the family event encouraged a healthy lifestyle and sense of community.

“We know the impact is more than economic,” Cr Strelow said.

After being run by Rotary clubs for more than 10 years, 2020 will mark the second year the council has hosted the event with Channel 7 – Cr Strelow said it’s gone from “strength to strength”.

Entrants can register online at https://www.sevenrockyriverrun.com.au/