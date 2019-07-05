Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Rockhampton Region Mayor Margaret Strelow was ecstatic to announce the 202 ROCKYNATS festival which will run over three days next year.
Rockhampton Region Mayor Margaret Strelow was ecstatic to announce the 202 ROCKYNATS festival which will run over three days next year. Maddelin McCosker
Entertainment

2020 EVENTS: Chinese celebration, caravan muster, Rockynats

vanessa jarrett
by
5th Jul 2019 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CELEBRATION to honour 160 years of Chinese settlement in Rockhampton is under way.

Advance Rockhampton is working with the Rockhampton Chinese Association to plan a large cultural and business event in October 2020.

The Australian Caravanning Muster 2020 will also be coming to Rockhampton in October 2020.

Rockhampton Regional Council's tourism is coordinating with the Australian Caravanning Association to organise the event.

Preparations for Rockynats is also well underway for the June 2020 event.

Advance Rockhampton has spoken with accommodation providers to ensure dates are released for bookings.

Some operators have advised they are already sold out for the event dates.

australian caravanning muster caravan chinese rockynats 2020
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    VIDEO: Well known CQ wreckers' shed destroyed by fire

    premium_icon VIDEO: Well known CQ wreckers' shed destroyed by fire

    News 8.40AM: Two large fires said to have caused 'significant damage', motorists asked to avoid area

    ROCKY FIRST: Motocross titles come to CQ

    premium_icon ROCKY FIRST: Motocross titles come to CQ

    News 500 riders expected to converge on region in 2020

    • 5th Jul 2019 10:00 AM
    Calculate how much cash you’ll get from tax cuts

    premium_icon Calculate how much cash you’ll get from tax cuts

    News Use our calculator to find out how much cash you’ll get back

    Rocky 11-year-old makes sacrifices to help kids with cancer

    premium_icon Rocky 11-year-old makes sacrifices to help kids with cancer

    News Help Allana assist more people in need.

    • 5th Jul 2019 10:36 AM