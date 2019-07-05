2020 EVENTS: Chinese celebration, caravan muster, Rockynats

Rockhampton Region Mayor Margaret Strelow was ecstatic to announce the 202 ROCKYNATS festival which will run over three days next year.

A CELEBRATION to honour 160 years of Chinese settlement in Rockhampton is under way.

Advance Rockhampton is working with the Rockhampton Chinese Association to plan a large cultural and business event in October 2020.

The Australian Caravanning Muster 2020 will also be coming to Rockhampton in October 2020.

Rockhampton Regional Council's tourism is coordinating with the Australian Caravanning Association to organise the event.

Preparations for Rockynats is also well underway for the June 2020 event.

Advance Rockhampton has spoken with accommodation providers to ensure dates are released for bookings.

Some operators have advised they are already sold out for the event dates.