2020 in review: 40+ businesses that opened or closed in CQ
The year 2020 has been a whirlwind for businesses with COVID-19 forcing the closure of some while creating avenues for others to open.
The Morning Bulletin has covered many business stories over the past 12 months, featuring their ups and downs.
While some businesses had to close due to COVID-19 restrictions, they were able to reopen and others closed for good.
Here is a list of businesses that opened and closed this year.
2020 Rockhampton region businesses opened:
January
Parkhurst Animal Land, Parkhurst Town Centre
February
Reece Plumbing Centre, Capricorn Coast Homemakers Centre
April
AFS Pharmacy, Wandal Rd, Wandal
June
Take Eat Easy, East St, Rockhampton
July
Filipino Cafeteria, Berserker St, Berserker
Beauty and the Beard hair salon, George St, Rockhampton City
Pizza Guardian, Musgrave St, North Rockhampton
August
The Cat’s Meow Gifts, Denham St, Rockhampton City
Dan’s Den Kebabs and Grill, Normanby St, Yeppoon
Total Tools, Yaamba Rd, North Rockhampton
September
Rocky Riches newsagency, City Centre Plaza, Rockhampton City
Swamp Store, Wood St, Depot Hill
Honey Bee Collective Emu Park window, Emu Park Surf Lifesaving Club
October
The Drifter and The Gypsy Collective, Wandal Rd, Wandal
Little Poppy takeaway store, East St, Rockhampton City
Le Craft Industries, East St, Rockhampton City
Smoooth Juice, Highways Palms Complex, North Rockhampton
Paint and Sip Studios, George St, Rockhampton City
November
Tech Teacher CQ, Gracemere
The Bavarian restaurant, Stockland Rockhampton
Hippie Garage, East St, Rockhampton City
Crazy Clarks, East St, Rockhampton City
Mac Choice, East St, Rockhampton City
Foreverstill Blooms, Gracemere
The Bungalow restaurant and bar, Anzac Pde, Yeppoon
Puma service station, Rockhampton Rd, Yeppoon
Truckzone, Gladstone Rd, Allenstown
Queensland Country Branch, Bolsover St, Rockhampton
December
Kingsfolk Coffee, Meter St, The Range
TruFusion Indian Bar and Grill moved to The Edge Apartment Hotel, Rockhampton City
Gili Twisted Tees, East St, Mount Morgan
My Scrapbooking Obsession, Barry St, Yeppoon
She’s All That retail shop, Stockland Rockhampton
2020 Rockhampton region businesses closed:
January
Rocky’s Burger Shack, Gladstone Rd, Allenstown
February
Suzies Movie Scene, George St, Rockhampton City
Paul factory, affecting 47 workers, Rockhampton City
March
Bullzye, in a company-wide liquidation, Yaamba Rd, North Rockhampton
Sizzler, Stockland Rockhampton
May
Archer Brothers Coffee and Bar, East St, Rockhampton City
The Ranch Bar and Grill, Saleyards Hotel, Gladstone Rd, Allenstown
July
Diggery Dogs, Bolsover St, Depot Hill
September
Project Mex, George St, Rockhampton City
October
Restaurant 98 (closed for renovations and reopening soon),Victoria Pde, Rockhampton City
The Cooper family has announced they will be closing their stores next year, including Coopers, Propaganda and The Arcade Outlet.
The Kern Arcade will also be closing.
Vizes Newsagency in East Street will also close in the New Year.