2020 in review: 40+ businesses that opened or closed in CQ

The year 2020 has been a whirlwind for businesses with COVID-19 forcing the closure of some while creating avenues for others to open.

The Morning Bulletin has covered many business stories over the past 12 months, featuring their ups and downs.

While some businesses had to close due to COVID-19 restrictions, they were able to reopen and others closed for good.

Here is a list of businesses that opened and closed this year.

2020 Rockhampton region businesses opened:

January

Parkhurst Animal Land, Parkhurst Town Centre

February

Reece Plumbing Centre, Capricorn Coast Homemakers Centre

April

AFS Pharmacy, Wandal Rd, Wandal

June

Take Eat Easy, East St, Rockhampton

July

Filipino Cafeteria, Berserker St, Berserker

Beauty and the Beard hair salon, George St, Rockhampton City

Pizza Guardian, Musgrave St, North Rockhampton

August

The Cat’s Meow Gifts, Denham St, Rockhampton City

Dan’s Den Kebabs and Grill, Normanby St, Yeppoon

Total Tools, Yaamba Rd, North Rockhampton

September

Rocky Riches newsagency, City Centre Plaza, Rockhampton City

Swamp Store, Wood St, Depot Hill

Honey Bee Collective Emu Park window, Emu Park Surf Lifesaving Club

October

The Drifter and The Gypsy Collective, Wandal Rd, Wandal

Little Poppy takeaway store, East St, Rockhampton City

Le Craft Industries, East St, Rockhampton City

Smoooth Juice, Highways Palms Complex, North Rockhampton

Paint and Sip Studios, George St, Rockhampton City

November

Tech Teacher CQ, Gracemere

The Bavarian restaurant, Stockland Rockhampton

Hippie Garage, East St, Rockhampton City

Crazy Clarks, East St, Rockhampton City

Mac Choice, East St, Rockhampton City

Foreverstill Blooms, Gracemere

The Bungalow restaurant and bar, Anzac Pde, Yeppoon

Puma service station, Rockhampton Rd, Yeppoon

Truckzone, Gladstone Rd, Allenstown

Queensland Country Branch, Bolsover St, Rockhampton

December

Kingsfolk Coffee, Meter St, The Range

TruFusion Indian Bar and Grill moved to The Edge Apartment Hotel, Rockhampton City

Gili Twisted Tees, East St, Mount Morgan

My Scrapbooking Obsession, Barry St, Yeppoon

She’s All That retail shop, Stockland Rockhampton

2020 Rockhampton region businesses closed:

January

Rocky’s Burger Shack, Gladstone Rd, Allenstown

February

Suzies Movie Scene, George St, Rockhampton City

Paul factory, affecting 47 workers, Rockhampton City

March

Bullzye, in a company-wide liquidation, Yaamba Rd, North Rockhampton

Sizzler, Stockland Rockhampton

May

Archer Brothers Coffee and Bar, East St, Rockhampton City

The Ranch Bar and Grill, Saleyards Hotel, Gladstone Rd, Allenstown

July

Diggery Dogs, Bolsover St, Depot Hill

September

Project Mex, George St, Rockhampton City

October

Restaurant 98 (closed for renovations and reopening soon),Victoria Pde, Rockhampton City

The Cooper family has announced they will be closing their stores next year, including Coopers, Propaganda and The Arcade Outlet.

The Kern Arcade will also be closing.

Vizes Newsagency in East Street will also close in the New Year.