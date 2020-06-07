2020 Nature Photography winners crowned

Showcasing our native flora and fauna winner Mark Collins' photo of a Olive-Backed Sunbird.

Showcasing our native flora and fauna winner Mark Collins' photo of a Olive-Backed Sunbird.

AFTER receiving more than 200 images capturing the beauty of mother nature, Rockhampton Regional Council has announced the winners of the 2020 Nature Photography Competition.

Evening fishing, morning mountains and hovering sunbirds all feature in the winning photographs.

Supporting a Better Environment Portfolio spokeswoman, Councillor Donna Kirkland, said the judges had an incredibly tough job.

Celebrating our natural landscapes winner Janice Wilson's photo 'Land Of Flooding Rains'.

“First of all, I want to say wow – we really do have some amazing photographers and landscapes in our region,” Cr Kirkland said.

“As a new councillor this is my first year joining the judging panel and I am honestly blown away by the talent in our community.

“We received 270 entries from all across the region, so choosing five winners was a really tough job.”

The Connecting with Nature winner was Lynette Thomas, who took a sunset photo of her 13-year-old son fishing at Woolwash Lagoon, Port Curtis.

Ms Thomas was excited to win the photography competition.

“I love the fact that my winning photo shows my first born doing what he loves best,” she said.

Connecting with nature winner Lynette Thomas' photo of Woolwash Lagoon.

“This period of isolation has meant many more opportunities for us as a family to get out in nature and experience the many beautiful spots we have right here in Rockhampton.”

The Showcasing our Native Flora and Fauna category winner was Mark Collins, who captured an Olive-backed sunbird feeding on a Grevillea bush.

Mr Collins said he was delighted to have his entry selected as the winning photo in this category.

This year’s Budding Young Photographer was 12-year-old Fletcher Dean, who used the long exposure setting on his camera to get a calming shot of Moores Creek after a storm.

Janice Wilson’s Land of Flooding Rains showed a rainbow overlooking land in Gracemere as the drought was finally broken with much awaited rain.

Madelyn Holmes was the winner of the professional category with a sunrise shot of Mount Archer.

Ms Holmes said it was an honour to have been chosen as winner of the professional category among so many talented photographers.

“We are lucky to live in such a stunning part of the world and I hope my entry reflects that natural beauty,” she said.

“First Sun was captured recently from Mount Archer, overlooking the Berserker Ranges as the first rays of light illuminated the mountains.

“I had spent several days waking before dawn to check the early morning cloud, hoping for optimal conditions to get a colourful sunrise and this was the result - well worth the early wake up.

Professional winner Madelyn Holmes ' photo 'First Sun'.

“Thanks for providing such a lovely opportunity to showcase our region, I always find great enjoyment in capturing our local area.”

Winning images normally go on display at the Southside Library, but due to COVID-19 restrictions, that was not possible this year.

Images will instead be displayed on council’s Facebook page and will also feature in future council publications.