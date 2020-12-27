2020 REVIEW: Top 11 drunk drivers and drug drivers

Aaron Charles Floyd Dixon, 25, made a bail application in Rockhampton Magistrates Court but the Magistrate deemed him too much of a danger to the public and his bail was refused. His charges include driving under the influence, possession of marijuana and possess restricted drugs.

Top drink driving and drug driving convictions from Rockhampton Magistrates Court in 2020.

1) DRUNK WITH DRUGS IN SYSTEM, DRIVING AROUND CQ

A MAN allegedly under the influence of drugs/alcohol while driving around Central Queensland in one week in September has been deemed a danger to the public and remanded in custody.

Aaron Charles Floyd Dixon, 25, made a bail application in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on September 29 but the Magistrate deemed him too much of a danger to the public and his bail was refused.

2) CARTON OF BEER BEFORE DRIVING

Mark Anthony Weazel, 32, had a carton of beer between 4.30pm and 11.30pm on August 24 before being intercepted by police driving on Buckle St, Park Avenue due to driving with his lights on high beam. He was also unlicensed having not renewed his licence after being disqualified for three months in October 2006. Weazel’s blood alcohol content reading was .225.

3) TRUCK DRIVER’S 5TH DRINK DRIVE

A MOTORIST convicted of drink driving four times in the past five years was busted driving a truck while disqualified and had a blood-alcohol content reading of .09.

Steven Wayne Dixson, 37, pleaded guilty on August 24 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of driving while disqualified and one of drink driving.

4) DRUNK JAGUAR DRIVER STUMBLED OUT OF CAR

A MOTORIST who had a blood-alcohol content reading more than four times the legal limit came to the attention of police when he drove into a 7-Eleven car park and stumbled out of the Jaguar.

Glenn Wayne Edwards, 47, pleaded guilty on August 3 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of drink driving.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Peter Rumford said police watched the black Jaguar on June 13 pull into the 7-Eleven on Nicklin Way, Wurtulla, and park on an angle, before the driver stumbled from the car.

5) WITNESSED ABANDONED CAR IN INTERSECTION

A DRUNK driver with a blood-alcohol content reading of .234 came to police attention after informants called them about an abandoned vehicle at a Rockhampton intersection.

Police prosecutor Shaun Janes said police were called to the Canning/Denham streets intersection at 10.40pm on June 13 to reports of an abandoned vehicle.

6) CHILD CLIMBED OVER SEATS WHILE DRUNK MUM DROVE

AN UNRESTRAINED child was climbing over car seats as their mother blew six times the legal limit in a roadside random breath test.

There was an open bottle of wine on the passenger seat.

Sarah Ann Roberts, 31, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on February 24 to one count of drink driving and one count of failing to provide a specimen.

She had a .319 roadside BAC result.

Her last drink driving offence - where she had a blood-alcohol content (BAC) reading of .156 - was in 2008.

7) DRUNK DRIVER NEXT TO CAR WITH ENGINE RUNNING

A DRUNK driver was found by police standing next to his car, in a pub carpark, with keys in the ignition and the engine still running.

Binesh Raj, 46, had a blood-alcohol content reading of .223 when he was tested after police arrested him on December 5.

8) “I HAD A BAD DAY”

A DRINK driver who had no explanation as to why he drove, had a blood-alcohol content reading so high a magistrate stated he would have been deemed unable to control a vehicle.

Bradley Scott Slattery pleaded guilty on July 27 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count to drink driving.

Slattery had a BAC of .162 and had previously been convicted for drink driving in 2017 with a BAC of .11.

9) MINER’S TWO DRINK DRIVING OFFENCES IN MONTHS

A CENTRAL Queensland mine worker lost his job after a drink driving charge, and then he was busted three months later drink driving again, on his way home from his new job.

Robert Gareth Brandish, 45, pleaded guilty on July 7 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to two counts of drink driving and one of speeding.

Brandish told police he was driving to Springsure from the Rolleston coal mining camp and had consumed six full strength beers between 7.15am-9.15am.

Brandish had a blood-alcohol content (BAC) reading of .103.

10) DRUGS AND ALCOHOL IN STATION HAND’S SYSTEM

A STATION hand was intercepted driving in Rockhampton with methamphetamines and marijuana in his system.

Jeremiah Carbine, 20, pleaded guilty on June 29 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of drug driving and one of driving while unlicensed - repeat unlicensed driver.

11) GRANNY’S DRINK AND DRUG DRIVE INCIDENT

A GRANDMOTHER intercepted drug driving in Bundaberg has relocated to Rockhampton to get away from drug influences and be closer to her grandchildren.

Vicky Wilson, 44, pleaded guilty via telephone on March 25 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of drug driving.

The court heard Wilson was intercepted on November 23 about 9.30pm on Targo St, Bundaberg, driving a Holden Commodore. She had methamphetamines and marijuana in her system.

