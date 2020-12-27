2020 REVIEW: Top 7 juvenile cases in court

From armed robberies to stealing cars, juvenile offenders have been busy this year.

Here are some the biggest juvenile cases finalised in Rockhampton courts this year:

1) JUVENILE GANG ROBS WANDAL IGA IN CRIME SPREE

A TEEN gang member involved in a crime spree across Rockhampton which included stealing cars and armed robbery with violence of the Wandal IGA last year, has been jailed.

The recidivist offender was sentenced in Rockhampton District Court on September 1 for more than 35 charges for his role in the robbery, along with stealing 10 cars and driving them around unlicensed while smoking drugs with his gang.

This offending was part of a 16-month crime spree, while the boy was aged 14 and 15, which involved breaking into homes and businesses to steal, along with obstruct police and drive unlicensed.

He was one of eight who robbed the Wandal IGA on June 23, 2019.

2) FAST AND FURIOUS ARMED ROBBERY

A JUDGE has described footage of a 12-year-old boy and his friend attempting to rob a cafe as “alarming” and “it was fast and furious”.

Judge Leanne Clare sentenced the now 14-year-old in Rockhampton District Court on August 29 for the attempted armed robbery of a Central Queensland cafe in March 2019.

The teen pleaded guilty to the attempted robbery charge, along with a wilful damage charge.

The pair entered a Central Queensland cafe on March 25, 2019, armed with a metal broom handle and a screw driver.

He said the co-accused told staff “this is a robbery”.

The defendant run in with his co-accused and the pair thrashing around.

The defendant dropped the metal pole and kick a cabinet.

His co-accused brandished the screw driver at a staff member and jumped on the counter, attempting to open the cash register.

3) TWO JUVENILES SENTENCED FOR CAR THEFT, ARSON

A TEENAGER sentenced over stealing and torching a car, not only refused to do community service or a Restorative Justice Order, but also initially refused the Judge’s offer of probation, opting instead for juvenile detention.

The curveball moment was followed with the teen saying “no disrespect … I don’t want to deal with yous (sic) again. I just want to do my time and get out.”

The boy was the second juvenile to be sentenced in July for their involvement in stealing a Hyundai i30 from a West Gladstone residence, driving it to soccer fields, doing manoeuvres and setting it alight.

A 16-year-old was sentenced on July 14 in Gladstone District Court for this and 55 other charges including break and commit an indictable offence, stealing and burglary.

Ms O’Rourke said the second offender’s presentence custody report showed he lacked remorse, telling the report writer “it was fun”, “stealing was easier than earning money” and he had done the victim a favour as she could now buy a new car.

4) JUVENILE RACKS UP OVER 100 CHARGES IN TWO YEARS

A JUVENILE who was sentenced over 100 charges including an attempted armed robbery had previously spent time in detention for an attempted armed robbery.

The 16-year-old boy was sentenced in Rockhampton District Court on April 30 after a two-year crime spree which involved breaking into cars, houses and businesses and stealing, damaging property, fuel drive-offs and an attempted armed robbery of Big Mummas takeaway with three other juveniles including his 13-year-old brother.

5) VIOLENT ABUSIVE TEEN CARRIED OUT 8 ASSAULTS AND STARTED FIRE

A TEENAGER carried out eight assaults, started a fire, and screamed at hospital patients and staff in a series of incidents in Rockhampton and youth detention.

And these incidents were added to the offender’s violent criminal record.

The teenager was sentenced in Rockhampton District Court last week for five serious assault counts, one assault occasioning bodily harm, two common assaults, one assault a police officer, one endanger property by fire and one public nuisance.

6) TEEN BOY RAPES ANOTHER WHILE SWIMMING

A TEENAGE boy has been sentenced to 198 days in juvenile detention for raping another boy in 2018.

The now 15-year-old from Gladstone pleaded guilty earlier this year to rape, endangering property by fire, wilful damage, graffiti, stealing, trespass and other charges.

He was sentenced in Rockhampton District Court on April 21 for all offences.

7) TEEN ONE OF 7 WHO ROBBED CAFE

A VERY young juvenile spent 78 days in presentence detention after his criminal record reached eight pages long by the time he was 12.

Now 13, the young boy is showing signs of insight and remorse over his offending after he was sentenced in Rockhampton District Court this week for an attempted armed robbery in company of a Rockhampton takeaway shop in May 2019.

Judge Michael Burnett said the defendant had “quite an extraordinary criminal history for such a young” person.

The court heard the juvenile was part of a group of four who attempted to rob Big Mumma’s Takeaway in Norman Gardens early one evening in May.

