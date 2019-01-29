Menu
The Aussies will be hoping for much better than their performance in 2016.
Cricket

Aussies cop tough draw for T20 World Cup

by AAP
29th Jan 2019 11:36 AM

AUSTRALIA will have to face defending champions West Indies and the No.1-ranked Pakistan in their home Twenty20 World Cup group stages next year.

Australia play Pakistan in their opener at the SCG on October 24, as they begin their bid to win the title for the first time.

It doesn't get any easier for the Aussies after that, with defending champs the West Indies awaiting in Perth on October 28.

"It's a solid start for us, Pakistan ranked No.1, come up against the Windies," vice-captain Alex Carey said.

"For us it is really exciting to be up against the best really early in the competition.

It's a long way away, but momentum going into the finals will be so crucial. To start thinking about it is really exciting."

New Zealand and two qualifiers are also in Group A, while India, England, South Africa, Afghanistan and two qualifiers make up Group B.

