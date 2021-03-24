2021 Capricornia Yearling Sale shaping as best yet

The Capricornia Yearling Sale Racing Carnival over three days at Rockhampton’s Callaghan Park racecourse from April 9 to April 11 is shaping as the greatest.

That statement is not coated with spin but endorsed by genuine facts describing the two days of racing on Friday, April 9 and 10, as well as the CYS on Sunday, April 11.

Unquestionably, the 2021 edition of the yearling sales at the Robert Schwarten Pavilion at the Rockhampton Showgrounds on Sunday, April 11, is by far and away the best in its 25 years duration.

To have the progeny of yearlings by sensational stallion Better Than Ready included in the book of 99 yearlings is indeed a coup.

That breed sold like hotcakes at the recent Magic Millions March Sale on the Gold Coast just a week ago.

Some 66 Better Than Ready youngsters were sold, with the top lot making $180,000 while averaging $42,348, while Gracemere’s Colin Bell acquired one for $105K.

Seven quality Better Than Ready (BTR) yearlings are up for grabs at Rockhampton and be assured, the buyers will come for them.

Lyndhurst Stud, Warwick, where BTR stands stud duties, will supply a select draft of three of the line.

Speaking of BTR, at the massively successful Springsure St Patrick’s Day race meeting last Saturday, his son Hezhome returned to racing after a lay off to win brilliantly.

Hezhome, raced by a syndicate including the Fisher family from Rockhampton, was a bargain $6000 purchase at the 2018 Capricornia Yearling Sale.

Wait for this - that $6K has turned into a $131.5K prizemoney nest egg and goes down as just another steal from the CYS.

All going well, if Hezhome races well at Roma this coming Saturday he will line-up for the $93K CYS 3 & 4YO Classic (1300m) at Callaghan Park on Saturday, April 10.

Should Hezhome win, wouldn’t that be something to write home about?

Arguably the biggest attraction at the forthcoming Rocky sale will be the inclusion of nine yearlings sired by Raheen Stud, Warwick’s first season glamour boy Heroic Valour.

A son of mega stallion Fastnet Rock, Heroic Valour was New Zealand’s champion 2YO of his year with some astute judges saying he was the best juvenile to be produced in the Shaky Isles.

At the Gold Coast, 25 Heroic Valour’s were knocked down averaging $43,860 – a magnificent result.

Don’t despair because at the CYS, the mainstream prices are well below that of those at the Gold Coast and breeders and vendors recognise that.

Given the list of great horses produced from the CYS, for certain this will occur again in a few weeks’ time and bargains will be on offer.

Buyers will certainly chase Raheen’s Lot 6 at the CYS – a racy colt by Heroic Valour from Kai Anna which comes from the best juvenile family line Rockhampton has known.

Progeny by other alluring sires Under The Louvre, Power, Spill The Beans and Winning Rupert will also go under the hammer on April 11.

The unprecedented success of the 2021 Gold Coast MM Yearling Sale looks certain to flow on at the Capricornia Yearling Sales.

Predominantly the yearling market is so strong some buyers came away not having completed their purchasing requirements given the strength of the Gold Coast market.

Many others who did, including a large proportion of the CQ visiting buying bench, assured this writer they can’t wait for CYS.

To a man and a woman, they said: “We’ll be in Rocky”.

Understandably, as without a word of a lie, the 2012 Capricornia Yearling Sale catalogue is the best on record which future results will attest.