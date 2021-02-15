.207 Childers drink-driver had driven from Emu Park

A drink-driver caught at Childers with a reading more than four times the legal limit, had driven from Emu Park.

David Aaron Lawton, 44, pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court last Thursday to his offending.

The court heard police intercepted Lawton driving on Churchill St at Childers, at 12.30am on December 19.

Officers saw an open beer bottle on the passenger seat and Lawton told them he had been drinking Corona stubbies all day.

Lawton further told police he had left Emu Park at 6.30pm following his father’s funeral and was travelling to see some friends.

He recorded a blood alcohol reading of 0.207.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale told Lawton he needed to address the fact this was his fifth drink-driving offence.

“It was a stupid thing, I was just going down to see my mother,” Lawton replied.

Ms Beckinsale noted that it had been more than five years since Lawton’s last drink-driving offence.

She fined Lawton $1200 and disqualified him from driving for 10 months.

READ: How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

READ: AMAZING DEAL: $1 for 28 days for local news, great rewards

MORE YEPPOON COURT STORIES:

Yeppoon drink-driver crashes into parked car

Teen touches police officer outside Yeppoon pub

Meth ‘gift’ from a friend lands man in court