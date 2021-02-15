Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A police roadside breath testing unit in action. FILE PHOTO.
A police roadside breath testing unit in action. FILE PHOTO.
Crime

.207 Childers drink-driver had driven from Emu Park

Darryn Nufer
11th Feb 2021 5:18 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A drink-driver caught at Childers with a reading more than four times the legal limit, had driven from Emu Park.

David Aaron Lawton, 44, pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court last Thursday to his offending.

The court heard police intercepted Lawton driving on Churchill St at Childers, at 12.30am on December 19.

Officers saw an open beer bottle on the passenger seat and Lawton told them he had been drinking Corona stubbies all day.

Lawton further told police he had left Emu Park at 6.30pm following his father’s funeral and was travelling to see some friends.

He recorded a blood alcohol reading of 0.207.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale told Lawton he needed to address the fact this was his fifth drink-driving offence.

“It was a stupid thing, I was just going down to see my mother,” Lawton replied.

Ms Beckinsale noted that it had been more than five years since Lawton’s last drink-driving offence.

She fined Lawton $1200 and disqualified him from driving for 10 months.

READ: How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

READ: AMAZING DEAL: $1 for 28 days for local news, great rewards

MORE YEPPOON COURT STORIES:

Yeppoon drink-driver crashes into parked car

Teen touches police officer outside Yeppoon pub

Meth ‘gift’ from a friend lands man in court

david aaron lawton drink-driving tmbcourt yeppoon magistrates court
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Truck rollover on highway outside Emerald

        Premium Content Truck rollover on highway outside Emerald

        News Council is on scene organising traffic closure

        Take a weekend cruise to CQ’s Best Reef on the Adori

        Premium Content Take a weekend cruise to CQ’s Best Reef on the Adori

        News Three of the CapReef Cruise destinations out of Rosslyn were among the Top Ten...

        WEATHER: Showers around CQ early in the week

        Premium Content WEATHER: Showers around CQ early in the week

        Weather Barcaldine’s the only CQ town forecast to be sunny today