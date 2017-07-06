$20k available to Keppel groups for divisive issues, like terrorism

"In the wake of recent violent and divisive events around the world, this powerful and inclusive message of this campaign is even more important,” Mrs Lauga said. PICTURE: Members of London's Muslim community hold signs of condolence and support near the site of an attack at Borough Market in London, Britain, 04 June 2017. At least seven members of the public were killed and dozens injured after three attackers on late 03 June plowed a van into pedestrians and later randomly stabbed people on London Bridge and nearby Borough Market. The three attackers wearing fake suicide vests were shot dead by police who are treating the attack as a 'terrorist incident'. EPA/ANDY RAIN

COMMUNITY groups in Keppel are being encouraged to apply for grants of up to $20,000 to build stronger community ties and help fight divisive behaviour such as terrorism.

Keppel MP Brittany Lauga said the We Are Queensland small grants program was aimed at connecting neighbours and communities, as well as linking families to help build connections in the broader community.

The State Government will invest $7.4 million over the next four years to implement a state-wide action plan to strengthen communities, counter anti-social behaviour and promote benefits of the state's diversity.

This funding is in addition to the $5 million already allocated for a dedicated Social Cohesion Implementation Committee to enhance social cohesion and counter violent extremism in Queensland.

"Our community is built on shared values, like respect for others, tolerance and a fair go, and this campaign is about recognising the strength of our diversity and the contribution we all make as Queenslanders to make our state great," Mrs Lauga said.

"A strong sense of belonging is a cornerstone of a cohesive community, and our best defence to counter anti-social behaviour.

"We are Queensland is about recognising the strength of our diversity and the contributions we all make as Queenslanders to our state great.

"Through the small grants program, local groups are able to apply for funding between $5,000 and $20,000 to carry out projects that build connections in our communities.

"Eligible projects could include linking young people of different ages and faith groups, events that help neighbours get to know each other and sporting or cultural activities that support community participation."

Mrs Lauga said it was critical families, neighbours and communities played an active role in their communities and were all engaged in building stronger ties.

"Families in particular have a key role to play in identifying early signs that an individual is vulnerable and may need support," she said.

Applications for the We are Queensland Small Grants Program open on Monday for not-for-profit groups to apply for funding between $5,000 and $20,000.

To find out more about We are Queensland and to view the related advertisements, visit www.qld.gov.au/weareqld