$20k in fines handed out after wild party

More than $20,000 in fines were handed out after a party in Melbourne. Picture: iStock

A house party has ended in more than $21,000 worth of fines being issued after police found 20 people inside not wearing face masks or socially distancing.

Officers stormed the party at the Bentleigh address in Melbourne's southeastern suburbs about 1.10am on Saturday after receiving complaints of loud music.

Upon entry into the South Rd apartment, several partygoers climbed onto the roofs of neighbouring businesses and fled.

Police also discovered four people hiding on the roof of a neighbouring premises, and they were fined once they came down.

All up, 13 people were fined $1652 each for breaching COVID-19 directions of the chief health officer, resulting in a massive $21,476 worth of fines handed out.

Victoria Police issued a total of 79 fines in the past 24 hours, including seven for failing to wear a face mask and 11 at vehicle checkpoints.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews announces a likely extension to lockdown as cases remain too high to reopen. Picture: Daniel Pockett/NCA NewsWire

It comes as Victoria chief health officer Brett Sutton warned coronavirus case numbers were lingering in the double-digits largely because of community-based outbreaks.

The Premier revealed a grim lockdown warning for Melburnians after the state recorded 14 more infections on Saturday.

"The tale of this second wave was always going to be stubborn and that is exactly the way it is panning out. I think it unlikely that we will be able to move as fast as we would like to have done next Sunday," Daniel Andrews said.

"We will take steps next Sunday, and (we) will spend an enormous amount of time this weekend and throughout the week determining exactly what those next steps can be. "

