$20M for Rocky businesses to work on railroad

BMD Managing Director Mick Power, Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry, TRM Fencing owner Rob Thallon, Adani Carmichael Rail Project Regional Content Manager Suzanne Mitchell, and BMD Group Executive Director of Operations Scott Power.

BMD Managing Director Mick Power, Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry, TRM Fencing owner Rob Thallon, Adani Carmichael Rail Project Regional Content Manager Suzanne Mitchell, and BMD Group Executive Director of Operations Scott Power.

A QUEENSLAND contractor for the Carmichael Rail Project has so far distributed $20 million to a dozen Rockhampton businesses.

With a $350 million contract from Adani, Brisbane-headquartered BMD has taken on 12 Rockhampton companies to help prepare the coal-carrying railroad.

They have assisted with earthworks and the provision of work and storage caravans, fencing, and building materials.

One sub-contracted Rockhampton business, TRM Fencing, has about 25 people working on the project, some from Rockhampton and some from further west.

Owner Rob Thallon called it a “great opportunity for TRM to grow” as it did work to “seal off the corridor” in the railway’s early phases.

He said much of TRM’s work would be finished within the next three months.

BMD Group executive of operations Scott Power said there were up to 600 regional Queensland workers on site.

He said BMD’s “major works package” began in April and would finish in 12 to 18 months, but there was still room for more businesses involved in earthworks, drainage, and bridges and roads.

He added that coronavirus had been “disruptive”, but had not significantly got in the way since the work was outdoors.

The 200km Carmichael Rail Network links the Adani-owned Carmichael Mine with the Abbot Point port near Bowen.