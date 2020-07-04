$20m funding promise delivered for future convention centre

ARTIST'S IMPRESSION: The proposed Keppel Bay Convention and Sporting Hub (KBCSH) on the Yeppoon Foreshore is edging closer to reality.

ARTIST'S IMPRESSION: The proposed Keppel Bay Convention and Sporting Hub (KBCSH) on the Yeppoon Foreshore is edging closer to reality.

A THOUSAND seat convention centre on the Capricorn Coast is one step closer to reality after Capricornia MP Michelle Landry’s $20 million election promise was signed off this week.

Seen as a perfect accompaniment to the $53 million Yeppoon foreshore redevelopment, the $68.5 million Keppel Bay Convention and Sporting Hub has the potential to inject millions into the community, attracting conferences, sporting regattas, meetings and corporate events.

Accompanied by LNP’s candidate for Keppel Adrian de Groot and Deputy Opposition leader Tim Mander, Ms Landry visited the Keppel Bay Sailing Club to deliver the good news and receive an update on the project’s progress.

PROJECT UPDATE: Director of Keppel Bay Sailing Club Sandra Byrt (centre), discussed their plans to build a convention centre with LNP Candidate for Keppel Adrian de Groot, Deputy Opposition Leader Tim Mander and Capricornia MP Michelle Landry.

Ms Landry said she was pleased to see Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack approve the delivery of $20 million to the Keppel Bay Sailing Club under the Community Development Grants Programme.

“I committed $20 million in funding for the Yeppoon Foreshore Convention Centre in the 2019 election and I am happy to say it is now approved,” Ms Landry said.

“The economic benefits that come with this development will be huge for the Capricorn Coast in both the short term and long term.

“Job creation is essential in a post COVID-19 economy and I’m sure the boost to the local economy will be very welcome.”

The Keppel Bay Sailing Club was expected to invest $15 million into the project, with a similar investment amount going into the accommodation facilities.

PROJECT FUNDING: Acting General Manager of Keppel Bay Sailing Club Nathan Marshall (left) and Director of Keppel Bay Sailing Club Sandra Byrt (right) were pleased to receive $20 million in funding to the Keppel Bay Sailing Club for the construction of the Yeppoon Foreshore Convention Centre project from LNP Candidate for Keppel Adrian de Groot and Capricornia MP Michelle Landry.

Keppel Bay Sailing Club Director Sandra Byrt said the vision for the development included a 1,000+ seat convention centre, accommodation, retail stores and a central point for the sporting community to meet and conduct major events.

“A project of this size and scale will completely transform the Capricorn Coast and the Yeppoon Foreshore,” Ms Byrt said.

“We can’t wait to see it go from vision to reality, benefiting locals and tourists alike.”

The Economic Impact Assessment estimates that the project would generate $8.2 million into the local economy annually through a net increase of 24,500 visitors’ nights and employment opportunities.

It estimated the project would create 71 direct full-time equivalent jobs and 113 indirect jobs during construction.

Once operational, the sporting hub would create 29 direct and 12 indirect new full-time equivalent jobs.