$20M to build ‘first class’ health facility in CQ town

Blackwater and Woorabinda will benefit from upgraded health facilities thanks to $22 million allocated in the 2021-22 Queensland Government budget.

Two Central Highlands hospitals will benefit from a $22 million upgrade allocation in the recently announced 2021-22 Queensland Government budget.

The Building Rural and Remote Health Program has been allocated $20M to address ageing infrastructure at Blackwater, as well as Camooweal, St George, Morven and Charleville and provide a safe, compliant and contemporary environment for the communities’ health services.

Member for Gregory, Lachlan Millar, said it was a welcomed announcement for something he had been advocating for many years.

“I congratulate chairman Paul Bell of the Central Queensland Hospital and Health Board, chief executive officer Steve Williamson and their team on this outstanding outcome,” he said.

“It is something I have been advocating for a long time and they were able to pull together a fully planned, costed and shovel-ready proposal that will see Blackwater residents have access to a first class facility.”

Blackwater Hospital.

Mr Millar said the redevelopment of the Blackwater Multipurpose Health Service would include the relocation of the helicopter pad and ambulance entry to improve the medical evacuation of patients as required, as well as a new emergency department, which would include two resuscitation rooms and a modern X Ray facility.

“I’m delighted to see the inclusion of two palliative care beds and four aged care units with a courtyard for residents,” he said.

“There will also be verandas and a common room.

“This has never been available to Blackwater residents before and will make such a difference.

“I have high hopes the new facilities will also give a boost to the recruitment and retention of our health workforce in Blackwater.”

A further $2M has also been budgeted for the upgrade of health facilities at Woorabinda Multi-Purpose Health Service, increasing residential aged care beds from four to 14, the upgrade of the laundry facilities and the construction of a new kitchen.

Member for Gregory, Lachlan Millar.

It is the first instalment of a $12.5M project.

In less welcome news, Mr Millar said he was disappointed not to see any allocation for renal dialysis chairs at the Emerald Hospital.

“I have been fighting for this for so long, so I was bitterly disappointed we were overlooked again,” he said.

“This is not an optional treatment.

“It is vital to keeping renal patients alive.

“Hospitals closer to large cities than Emerald is have been granted this service, yet Central Highlands patients cannot access it here.

“With the driving time involved, renal dialysis cannot be delivered in a single day trip and eventually patients feel forced to lock up and leave their homes and live in temporary accommodation in Rockhampton.

“But this is not temporary at all. It goes on for years.”

Originally published as $20M to build ‘first class’ health facility in CQ town