20mm expected as thunderstorms hit CQ

1.34PM: WIDE areas of Central Queensland can expect falls of up to 20mm today as thunderstorms roll across the region.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for the Central Highlands and Coalfields early this morning but was cancelled around 7.30am.

The Bureau of Meteorology said storms were expected to continue throughout the day, with towns including Rockhampton, Biloela and Emerald to receive falls.

A line of storm activity which began in the far west at Windorah is currently travelling east, 3kms away from Rockhampton at 1.25pm.

Thunderstorms are expected to travel directly over Rockhampton within the hour, with those under patches of showers set to receive a couple mm of rain.

THUNDERSTRUCK: Thunderstorms are expected to hit Rockhampton within the hour. Bureau of Meteorology

"An upper trough moving across Queensland is bringing a lot of instability to the atmosphere that already has a lot of moisture in it,” BoM's Jess Gardner said.

"That's bringing a lot of showers and storms moving across the west... we're looking at a large area.

"At the moment it looks like (Rockhampton) is directly in its path.

"It is likely to reach Yeppoon but it's also possible it might not... things often get more stable as you get into more maritime air mass.”

Light winds are expect to accompany thunder, lightning and falls throughout the day.

Only isolated falls have been recorded so far with falls of 12mm at Miriam Vale and 10mm at Injune.

Wind gusts of around 40km were recorded early this morning across the Central Highlands.

More to come.