21 isolating over hotel Covid fears

A Covid-19 transmission between returned travellers in Sydney has forced a number of people to be discharged and ordered to self-isolate at home.

Earlier this month, a returned traveller caught the same strain of Covid-19 as a couple across the hall on the fourth floor of the Radisson Blue quarantine hotel in Sydney.

While NSW Health officials scramble to determine the cause of the transmission, all 21 guests who were staying on the fourth floor between June 1 and 5 were evacuated and asked to isolate at home to prevent further transmission.

“While the investigations into the transmission continue, out of an abundance of caution, all returned travellers who were on the same floor of the Radisson Blu hotel between June 1 and June 5 and were subsequently discharged are being contacted and asked to get tested and isolate at home pending further advice from NSW Health,” a statement issued on Wednesday read.

“NSW Health has also asked all staff who worked on the fourth floor between June 1 and June 5 to get tested and isolate pending further advice from NSW Health.”

The Radisson Blu quarantine hotel in Sydney CBD. Picture by Damian Shaw

The trio of positive cases all arrived on the same flight from Doha on June 1 before the asymptomatic couple tested positive on their day 2 test.

On the same day, the third returned traveller tested negative but then developed symptoms and tested positive on June 5.

Genomic sequencing demonstrated all three cases had identical viral sequences of the Alpha strain (B.1.1.7).

All three cases were transferred to the Special Health Accommodation at Camperdown in Sydney’s inner west.

NSW Health officials have four lines of inquiry as to how all three contracted the same Covid-19 strain.

“Early possibilities as to where transmission may have occurred from the couple to the secondary case include on the flight, on transport from the airport to the hotel, in the lobby of the hotel or while in quarantine,” a NSW Health statement read.

There is no evidence of further transmission from guests at the Radisson Blu.

Originally published as 21 isolating over hotel Covid fears