Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The temporary carpark on the corner of North and Millroy Sts has been barricaded since the Rockhampton Hospital car park opened in March.
The temporary carpark on the corner of North and Millroy Sts has been barricaded since the Rockhampton Hospital car park opened in March. Vanessa Jarrett
Health

$2.1 million temporary hospital carpark to stay closed

vanessa jarrett
by
3rd Sep 2019 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NOW THE hospital car park has opened, the temporary bitumen space on the corner of North and Millroy Sts has been formally closed with no indication it will be reopened.

Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service purchased the 2,694m2 land in a multi-sale in 2011 for $2,180,400.

A CQHHS spokesperson advised this land was purchased to "provide space and flexibility to expand hospital and health services to meet future needs.”

READ HERE: Rockhampton locals flock to new hospital carpark

READ HERE: Hospital says thanks to all involved in the long journey

The land was used for additional car parking space before and during construction of Rockhampton Hospital's multi-storey car park.

The $25.5 million, 597 space, four level carpark opened in March. It costs $2 for the first hour or up to $10 for the day.

The temporary carpark has been barricaded off to block cars from entering and is now used for "temporary storage using shipping containers”.

"The space was always intended as a temporary car park, which closed when the new car park opened,” the spokesperson said.

NEW ROCKHAMPTON HOSPITAL CARPARK FIGURES

  • March: 17,430 total, 623 average
  • April: 16,343 total, 545 average
  • May: 20,077 total, 648 average
  • June: 19,627 total, 654 average
  • July: 21,323 total, 687 average
carpark rockhampton hospital rockhampton hospital carpark
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Mum stashes stolen sawn off firearm on cupboard

    premium_icon Mum stashes stolen sawn off firearm on cupboard

    Crime Police were at the address for a stolen car being stripped

    'God sent' How little Wyatt's life turned around

    premium_icon 'God sent' How little Wyatt's life turned around

    News 'We didn't know if he was going to make it'

    Senior Jordan Wall puts head down in race for final OPs

    premium_icon Senior Jordan Wall puts head down in race for final OPs

    News OPs give way to ATARs (tertiary admission ranks) in 2020

    Community support makes acquisition possible

    premium_icon Community support makes acquisition possible

    News Friends of the Rockhampton gallery raise funds to expand collection