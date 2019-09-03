$2.1 million temporary hospital carpark to stay closed

The temporary carpark on the corner of North and Millroy Sts has been barricaded since the Rockhampton Hospital car park opened in March.

NOW THE hospital car park has opened, the temporary bitumen space on the corner of North and Millroy Sts has been formally closed with no indication it will be reopened.

Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service purchased the 2,694m2 land in a multi-sale in 2011 for $2,180,400.

A CQHHS spokesperson advised this land was purchased to "provide space and flexibility to expand hospital and health services to meet future needs.”

The land was used for additional car parking space before and during construction of Rockhampton Hospital's multi-storey car park.

The $25.5 million, 597 space, four level carpark opened in March. It costs $2 for the first hour or up to $10 for the day.

The temporary carpark has been barricaded off to block cars from entering and is now used for "temporary storage using shipping containers”.

"The space was always intended as a temporary car park, which closed when the new car park opened,” the spokesperson said.

