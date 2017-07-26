27°
Cowboy, 21, fighting for life after horror highway crash

Zhanae Conway-Dodd
| 26th Jul 2017 10:32 AM
Sophie said this photo best describes Angus Rigney as this was him in the NT.
Sophie said this photo best describes Angus Rigney as this was him in the NT. Contributed

IT'S Angus Rigney's fighting sense of spirit which his mates know him for.

And it's that spirit which they are relying on to pull him through his darkest hours and his toughest fight yet.

In the early hours of Monday morning Aungus Rigney was travelling home from the Paradise Lagoons campdraft when he was involved in a single vehicle accident leaving him in a critical condition in the Princess Alexandra hospital.

The crash occurred on the D'Aguliar Hwy at Gilla, between Blackbutt and Yarraman some time between 2-3am.

Angus, who has undergone surgery will remain in an induced coma over the next couple of days with doctors keeping a very close eye on things, according to close friends.

According to close family friend Sophie Weeden, who has set up a GoFundMe page to help with medical costs, Angus has done it all when it comes to work.

From ringing in the Northern Territory, to working for his parents with the 21-year-old currently working for a feedlot around Gatton.

Sophie said Angus has been apart of the "rodeo family" for as long as she can remember.

"He parts of the rodeo family and I'm sure many people can back me up on that. It wouldn't be a rodeo with out the 'big rig' as some call him," she said.

"I've know angus for 6 years and no matter what set back he has he always comes back stronger.

"When I first met Angus he was into the bull riding side of things but as he's grown up and continued to rodeo he know has taken a love to the rodeo sport they call Saddle Bronc Riding- Angus trains with a fellow family friend Ken Read and attends every saddle bronc school possible to better himself."

Hailing from Nindigully, a tiny town near St George in Queensland, Angus is known as one of those people that will give mates a helping hand at any time, even if he's struggling.

 

The car Angus Rigney was travelling in.
The car Angus Rigney was travelling in. Contribtued

"He will do everything in his will power to look after you and keep safe and happy," Sophie said.

"Angus has been apart of my family for 6 years now and I class him as a big brother. He has always looked out for me and his mates so I've made the go fund me so we can do something in return for him in a time of need.

"He really got one of those bright smiles that is contagious and you'll never forget. He loves life and lives it to the fullest every day."

Sophie said the GoFundMe page will strictly be for medical bills along with rental assistance- and extra things for his beloved animals and so forth.

"Our starting goal is to reach $3000.00 but if we can get past that it would mean a lot to him, myself and his family," she said.

"Like all of us, Angus has living expenses that still need to be paid along with constantly grown medical bills.

"The rodeo family is also putting together some raffles to help out with family expenses as well as it can be costly for the family. We are taking all points into consideration and hoping angus gets the best treatment possible.

"We ask that everyone gets behind him and shows their support for him and his family."

To donate, head to www.gofundme.com/angus-rigneys-fight.

Topics:  angus rigney editors picks paradise lagoons paradise lagoons campdraft

Local Partners

Your Chance to Win

