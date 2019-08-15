Menu
21,500 jobs in road-building, engineering and design are up for grabs, the State Government has announced. The projects include the Gympie Cooroy to Curra Bruce Highway Bypass.
21,500 jobs in road-building, engineering and design are up for grabs, the State Government has announced. The projects include the Gympie Cooroy to Curra Bruce Highway Bypass. Contributed
21,500 jobs up for grabs in road works, engineering, design

Shelley Strachan
by
15th Aug 2019 9:56 AM
MORE than 21,500 jobs in road-building, engineering and design are up for grabs, the State Government has announced.

The jobs are on offer as part of a record $23 billion roads and transport program to be delivered over the next four years.

Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey today met with 500 industry representatives to showcase upcoming projects like Bruce Highway upgrades from Cairns to Caboolture and the next tranche of M1 upgrades.

"This our fourth record roads and transport budget," Mr Bailey said.

 

21,500 jobs in road-building, engineering and design are up for grabs, the State Government has announced. The projects include the Gympie Cooroy to Curra Bruce Highway Bypass.
21,500 jobs in road-building, engineering and design are up for grabs, the State Government has announced. The projects include the Gympie Cooroy to Curra Bruce Highway Bypass. Georja Ryan

"There's a job bonanza and we want Queenslanders to reap the benefits.

"Since 2015, we've created a steady pipeline of projects to not only support our state's increased demand for roads and transport, but also jobs.

 

21,500 jobs in road-building, engineering and design are up for grabs, the State Government has announced. The projects include the Gympie Cooroy to Curra Bruce Highway Bypass.
21,500 jobs in road-building, engineering and design are up for grabs, the State Government has announced. The projects include the Gympie Cooroy to Curra Bruce Highway Bypass. News Regional Media

Regional Queensland is the big winner, with $14.5 billion of the roads budget allocated for projects outside of the south east corner, supporting more than 13,500 jobs.

This includes projects like the $514.3 million Haughton River Floodplain Upgrade in Townsville, $150 million Walkerston Bypass in Mackay, $127 million Cairns Shipping Development, and $121 million Rockhampton Northern Access Upgrade.

"Head to Cairns, Townsville, Rockhampton and other regional hubs, and you'll find people turning up job sites, building our future roads and transport."

Mr Bailey said over the coming month, briefings would be held throughout the state's regional centres, encouraging local businesses to tender for projects.

For more information visit　https://www.tmr.qld.gov.au/About-us/Corporate-information/Publications/Queensland-Transport-and-Roads-Investment-Program

Gympie Times

